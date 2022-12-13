Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market is Estimated to Cross Valuation of US$ 693.12 Mn in 2023 & is Projected to Exceed Worth of US$ 1,538.48 Mn at a CAGR of 8.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023-2033, the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market is expected to grow at a value of 8.3% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for pharmaceutical dissolution testing services is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 1,538.48 Million. The market is expected to increase primarily as a result of the rising drug development process, increasing technological advancements, rising awareness about the need for high-quality products, and the production of numerous medications for various chronic diseases that require dissolution testing.



For the physical assessment of solid dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and creams, dissolution testing is required. The simplest type of testing measures the solubility or rate of dissolving a medication tablet. Dissolution testing can be performed to assess the release rates of a drug material under various situations and to provide details regarding the effectiveness of in vivo performance in Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, And Excretion (ADME) and bioavailability studies.

Dissolution testing provides information on how quickly or slowly certain drugs are absorbed into various body parts and, subsequently, how much they dissolve after administration. This enables businesses to assess whether a drug will function effectively after it enters a patient's system and whether any negative effects brought on by slower absorption rates would occur.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By dosage form, the tablets dosage form segment is expected to dominate the global industry in 2023 and account for the maximum share of more than 65% of the overall revenue.

By dissolution apparatus, the paddle segment is expected to dominate the industry and account for the largest revenue share of more than 70% in 2023.

By method, the in-vitro method segment is expected to dominate the global market in 2023 and account for the largest share of more than 58% of the overall revenue.

North America is expected to dominate the global industry in 2023 and account for the maximum share of more than 50% of the overall revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 33% market share for pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market in Asia Pacific.



“Pharmaceutical dissolution testing requires specialized staff to run the assays and prepare regulatory filings. This factor has greatly increased the demand for professional teams to handle pharmaceutical dissolution testing, which is predicted to have a favorable effect on the industry.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market include Intertek Group Plc, Avivia BV, Almac Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Catalent, Inc, Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Cambrex, Charles River Laboratories, Boston Analytical, Pace Analytical Life Sciences, SOTAX, AMRI, SGS SA

In August 2022, Almac, AstraZeneca CDx have entered into a partnership that is branching out to new disease areas, drawing on NGS, qPCR. The company is focusing on investing in research and development to assess and understand nature of diseases and manufacture medication for the same.

Avivia, a key player in pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market is focusing on offering full product development services to generic drug companies and specialty pharma focused on the development of new improved versions (value-added generics or generic plus) of established drug products.

Key Segments Profiled in the Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Industry Survey

By Method:

In Vitro

In Vivo

By Dosage Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Others



By Dissolution Apparatus:

Basket

Paddle

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

