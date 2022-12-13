Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2022: Rising Requirement for Electric Power Sources Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Technology, System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion, Transmission System), Platform, Mode of Operation & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military vehicle electrification market will be USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 15.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2027. Due to their greatly reduced thermal and noise signatures when powered by batteries, electric cars can allow stealth mode capabilities that are more effective. Enhancing land-based electrification capabilities can also imply taking a step toward autonomous or semi-autonomous operations and better situational awareness via upgraded sensors. In addition to being good for the environment, using electric or hybrid propulsion can improve operating capabilities. Utilizing contemporary technology aids militaries in gaining and maintaining an operational advantage over enemies. Additionally, it gives a commercial advantage to producers of military vehicles.

Unmanned armored vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The unmanned armored vehicle segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Unmanned armored vehicles have the same chassis as manned vehicles but with enhanced features and capabilities. These have different integrated hybrid electric drives, battery packs, and fuel cells that produce power for the vehicles and their systems. The Military Vehicle Electrification market is expected to drive the growth of unmanned armored vehicle platforms. The requirement for military vehicle electrification in combat and support vehicles is expected to be in a similar range during the forecast period.

Based on systems, the power generation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on system, the military vehicle electrification market has been segmented into power generation, cooling systems, energy storage, traction drive systems, power conversion systems, and transmission system. Military vehicles have different systems for different applications. These systems are manufactured by different companies and are integrated with military vehicles by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). For instance, Protector remote weapon stations manufactured by Kongsberg are deployed on Stryker vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics. Thus, the ecosystem of modernized military vehicles comprises multiple companies supplying various subsystems and components The need for power generation systems in military vehicle systems for the integration of systems and powering vehicles in stealth and surveillance modes are the factors driving the market growth.

North America is projected to account for the largest share in 2022

The Military vehicle electrification market in the North American region is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. This is due to increased investments in Military vehicle electrification technologies by countries such as US and Canada in this region. The presence of prominent manufacturers and integrators of these military systems, including General Dynamics (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Textron Inc. (US), and General Motors (US), is also expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Requirement for Electric Power Sources

Increasing Oil Prices and Emission Regulations

Increasing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries for Military Vehicles

Rising Demand for Autonomous Military Vehicles

Increasing Budget Allocations for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Evolution of Advanced Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Restraints

Enhancements in Power-To-Weight Ratio

Limited Range of Military Electric Vehicles

High Cost of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Opportunities

Demand for Power Resources

Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Military Vehicles

Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components

Challenges

Life and Durability of Integrated Systems

Range and Charging Limits

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Military Vehicle Electrification Market, by Platform

8 Military Vehicle Electrification Market, by Operation

9 Military Vehicle Electrification Market, by System

10 Military Vehicle Electrification Market, by Technology

11 Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alke

Am General

Arquus

Aselsan A.S.

Bae Systems

Ballard Power Systems

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd

Flensberg Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft GmbH

General Dynamics

General Motors

Highland Systems

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Leonardo Spa

Mega Engineering Vehicles Inc.

Milrem Robotics

Nexter Group

Nikola Motor Company

Oshkosh Corporation

Otokar Otomotive Ve Savunma Sanayi

Polaris Industries Inc

Qinetiq Group plc

St Engineering

Tesla Inc.

Textron Inc.

Ukroboronprom

