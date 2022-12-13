The Worldwide Shared Mobility Industry is Expected to Reach $1,266 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Market By Service Model, By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Propulsion, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the shared mobility market was valued at $435.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,266.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Shared mobility is referred to a service for short to medium distance commuting for a price or free. It is available at on-street docked or dock-less stations. Most large-scale urban shared mobility programs have numerous check-out stations, and operate much like public transit systems, catering to tourists and visitors as well as local residents.

These services are an innovative solution to the urban mobility challenges and are an effective way of promoting urban cycling and contributing to a more sustainable and environment-friendly mobility.



Electric vehicle are gaining traction at moment as compared to traditional internal combustion engine based vehicle. Shared mobility service providers are also adopting electric vehicles in their fleet as electric vehicle provide several benefits such as lower running costs, low maintenance cost, zero tailpipe emissions and reduction in greenhouse gases.

For instance, in October 2021, Hertz Corporation ordered over 100,000 Tesla vehicles to include more electric vehicles in their car rental fleet. The company's commitment to becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem includes Hertz leading in electrification, shared mobility, and a digital-first customer experience.



The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet.

However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The shared mobility market is segmented on the basis of service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region. By service model, it is segmented into bike sharing, car sharing, ride-hailing, public transit, and microtransit. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheelers, passenger cars, buses & rails, and others.

By vehicle propulsion, it is fragmented into IC engine, electric & hybrid vehicles, and others. By sales channel, it is categorized into offline and online. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



