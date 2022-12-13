Aluf Holdings, Inc. CEO Update to Shareholders

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX), a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiaries in the development and sale of proprietary software, and bringing to market advanced technologies and business management solutions, is publishing the following letter to shareholders communicating company updates from its CEO, Sam Jakobs.



Dear fellow shareholders:

As we collectively see a close to a very dynamic 2022, I would like to provide an update on the strategic initiatives that have been undertaken by management designed to provide premier products and services to individuals, communities, and corporations in effort to generate positive cash flows for the company and increase shareholder value.

To that end, we are announcing the formation of three separate business segments developed to diversify our future revenue streams and expand our national brand. The segments are as follows:

Business and Financial Solutions;

Technology Solutions;

Life Solutions.



As we move forward into 2023, our branding and website will be enhanced to reflect the expanded direction of the Company. Our management team and talented staff of professionals have been working diligently to engage with product and service providers who are leaders in their industry to complete our stable of offerings. Aluf Holdings, Inc. is also staying dedicated to its merger and acquisition strategy and moving forward with the previously announced deals with BizzUniverse, Inc. and Bizz Shield Pro, Inc. Furthermore, we are continuously pursuing acquisition targets specifically intended to complement our business model.

Management believes that through the incorporation of proprietary and third-party sources Aluf Holdings, Inc. will be a robust platform for our customers, allowing them to gain access to the solutions they are searching for with ease.

A sincere thank you to you, our shareholders. for your continued trust and support.

Sincerely,

Sam Jakobs

Chief Executive Officer

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Company contact:

Teresa McWilliams, CFO

866-793-1110

SOURCE: Aluf Holdings, Inc.

https://www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.