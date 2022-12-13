Bitumen Market is Forecasted to Surge USD 70.43 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Bitumen Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. While generating this Bitumen market report, all the necessities and requirements of the businesses have been considered with which they can achieve successful business growth. This Bitumen market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, and key developments, along with market segments and applications. Bitumen market research report comprises the major market insights that take your business to the next level of success and growth. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bitumen market was valued at USD 51.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.43 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.94 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Market Overview:

Bitumen is a viscous substance that exists in a liquid to a semi-solid form. It has a blackish-brown color. Bitumen is commonly possessed of asphaltene resin and other petroleum composites. Natural bitumen is a form of petroleum, which is so dense, thick and heavy when this will diluted or heated before it will flow. Bitumen contains sulfur and other heavy metals, such as mercury, chromium , nickel, vanadium, lead, and many other toxic elements. Usually, bitumen finds its many application such as in insulating, road surfacing, waterproofing, sealing, and others.

Bitumen is obtained in the form of the residue from the distillation of crude oil. It was first utilized due to its waterproofing and natural adhesive properties, which helps to bind building materials together and line ship bottoms. This is also used as a medicine. The demand of bitumen is growing for infrastructure due to increasing the population and improving the standard of living which is anticipated to bolster the growth of bitumen market during forecast period.

Opportunities

Bitumen is generally used as a chemical additive in numerous applications for example, black paints and solvents. As a chemical additive, bitumen aids in improving the productivity of coatings and paints and increases the viscosity of waterproofing agents. Chemically-modified bitumen is also used as a candy coated chemical additive in emulsions. When bitumen has mixed with organic amides and amines, bitumen helps to provide better adhesion properties and when it mixed with fly ash and lime it provides smooth and excellent road surfaces. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the bitumen market during the upcoming years.

The Bitumen Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Valero (US)

NuStar Energy L.P (US)

Suncor Energy Inc, (Canada)

Athabasca Oil Corporation (Canada)

Imperial Oil Limited (Canada)

Syncrude Canada Ltd. (Canada)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

ENEOS Corporation (Japan)

ExxonMobil Coroporation (US)

Shell Bitumen (UK)

Petróleos Mexicanos (Mexico)

Nynas AB (Sweden)

Marathon Oil Company (US)

Bp p.l.c (UK)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (UK)

Total Energy (France)

Sinopec Corporation (China)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Bouygues Groups (France)

Villas Austria GmbH (Austria)

Gazprom- Neft (Russia)

Key Market Segments Covered in Bitumen Industry Research

By Product

Paving

Oxidized

Cutback

Polymer Modified

By Application

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand of construction

The physical features bitumen’s like hardness, adhesion, resistance to water, ductility, and higher softening point, bitumen is normally used in the building sector for the roofs. Due to this augmented the demand for bitumen overall the globe which are expected to increase the growth of the bitumen market.

Increase in the use of waterproofing

The nature of bitumen is highly viscous and sticky due to this it is generally used as a waterproofing agent on the roofs of commercial and residential buildings. Bituminous waterproofing is protect the roof from water seepage and leakage. Bitumen is used to protect the roof decks from rain before roofing or installation.

High demand in road construction

Road construction projects are generating large revenue for companies in the bitumen market. Bitumen is mainly used in road construction due to their several advantages and properties. Bitumen have certain unique properties which are inbuilt in it during its production. As a raw material, the bitumen is used in flexible road construction that generally uses bitumen in road construction.

Bitumen Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the bitumen market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the bitumen market in terms of market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for bitumen in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the bitumen market, with China leading due to the volume growth of constructions in this regions. Due to the ease of high bitumen consumption, China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Bitumen Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Bitumen Market, By Product Global Bitumen Market, By Application Global Bitumen Market, By Region Global Bitumen Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

