22.5% CAGR for Software Defined Data Center Market Size to Hit $186.96 Bn, Globally, by 2028 - Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 55.32 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 186.96 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 17 No. of Charts & Figures 61 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Microsoft; Dell Inc.; VMware, Inc.; Oracle; IBM Corporation; Nutanix; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Fujitsu are among the key players operating in the software defined data center market.

March 2022, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. revealed a new product, CloudFabric Easy Solution, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) event. This new product features automation of operations and maintenance of small and midsize data center networks to achieve fast cloud transformation.

May 2020, VMware, Inc. and Dell Inc. launched a Cloud Second Generation service that helps deliver secure and scalable infrastructure-as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data centers and combines the ease and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Therefore, growing number of developments and product launched propelling the software defined data center market growth.





Data production in European economies is massive. It needs to be processed and stored in secure data centers. European countries are more concentrated on solutions that highlight novel products, and the demand for robust data center infrastructure makes data centers an expensive venture. Moreover, several business verticals have also formulated their infrastructural design for software defined data centers in a very strategic manner. Therefore, the region is anticipated to be one of the top markets for software defined data centers.

The software defined data center market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The software-defined approach in the mobile cloud era is a major trend fueling the growth of this region's software defined data center market. Various economies have already begun to spur the demand for software defined data centers in their enterprises, mainly across BFSI and IT & telecom sectors. Moreover, the region has developed a suitable advanced architecture for public, private, and hybrid clouds where network, storage, and computer infrastructure are completely virtualized, and these data centers are managed and automated by software.





Global Software Defined Data Center Market: COVID-19 Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted countries such as Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. Growing economies, such as the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, which are prospective markets for software defined data center providers due to a diverse customer base. During the global health crisis, , companies in the Gulf countries increasingly adopted software defined data center solutions and services to reduce manpower requirements for data maintenance. The gradual recovery of countries from the pandemic is anticipated to boost the growth of the software defined data center market. For instance, in October 2020, Masergy, software-defined network and cloud platform, launched SD-WAN Work. Businesses across several verticals adopted SD-WAN to provide secure and reliable cloud application performance to office employees during the pandemic. Also, this new offering extended the value of SD-WAN solutions to the remote workforce. It supported network connections of businesses with built-in security, load balancing, dual-link redundancy, and dynamic traffic steering capabilities.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the software defined data center market is segmented into software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined data center networking (SDDCN), and automation & orchestration. The software-defined storage (SDS) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This type of SDDC enables organizations to reduce operational expenditure and storage costs and enhances high efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster scalability by making storage resources programmable. Moreover, with the growing penetration of IoT and the rapid increase in data generation, several organizations are automating their data centers to manage and combine all the network-attached storage (NAS) and storage-area network (SAN) devices inside the data center. Hence, the software-defined storage segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period.





The software defined data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Because of its stable and long-standing economies, North America can make considerable investments in research and development (R&D) projects, which help the region lead the world in creating new technologies for the software defined data center market. The majority of leading companies in the software defined data center market, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; VMware, Inc.; Oracle; Microsoft; Dell Inc.; and IBM Corporation, are present in this region, which will be a crucial component in the growth of the software defined data center market. Major companies and several start-ups in the area provide software-defined data center solutions.









