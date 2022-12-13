Automotive Smart Cockpit Design Trend Report 2022: Cockpit Scenario Modes Allow for Personalization and User-Defined Designs

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Smart Cockpit Design Trend Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on design trends of intelligent cockpits: explore 3D, integrated interaction.



In 2022, multiple automakers have released new concept car models, showing their vision and understanding of future smart cars and providing innovative ideas for the development of future intelligent cockpits. For example, in early 2022, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ISION EQXX, a new concept car that displays a new interior cockpit concept. As well as lightweight, sustainable materials, this car packs a 47.5-inch completely seamless ultrathin one-piece display (with an 8K resolution and the backlight consisting of more than 3000 local dimming zones) and introduces game engines and fully optimized user interfaces. As concerns HMI design, the system mounted on the car is structured along neuromorphic principles and adopts an intuitive working method that mimics the workings of the human brain.



In November 2022, Yanfeng introduced XiM23, a new concept car that interprets the company's understanding of future luxury cockpits: a through-type extended curved display (dashboard + 2 center console screens) that can be hidden and lifted + a lifting multi-functional Phygital controller (display + knob, with gesture control and interactive smart surface features). In terms of driving modes, this car (with L2 driving assistance functions) offers two default manual driving modes, Calm and Rich, and the L4 autonomous driving mode.



In addition to concept cars, there are also a number of innovative models launched on market in 2022. In particular, the cars from emerging carmakers, such as Li Auto L9, AITO M7, Avatr 11 and Jidu ROBO-01 Lunar Edition, bear new products and technologies including human-computer interaction, displays, seats, sound effects, ambient lights, and smart surfaces. New technologies, new scenarios and new modes are springing up.



Li Auto's second model, L9, was rolled out in June 2022. With interiors laid out with new technological thinking, this car enables five-screen three-dimensional space interaction. The second-row central screen cancels the conventional instrument panel design, and the information content of the dashboard is distributed to the small-sized display in the center of the steering wheel, and HUD, offering intuitive, simple and direct experience.



Jidu ROBO-01 Lunar Edition released in November 2022 packs a 35.6-inch integrated display with a high color gamut of 95% NTSC and an ultrahigh contrast ratio of 10,000:1, as well as a 3D immersive cockpit with voice and user emotion recognition capabilities. This car can interact with the outside world about its own state and emotions. Its robotized front face design integrates interactive AI pixel headlights and an AI voice interaction system with a high recognition rate. The external voice recognition function enables the natural communication between people, vehicle and environment.



The cockpit scenario mode design tends to be personalized, user-defined and all-scenario integrated.



Scenario mode is a major development trend of future intelligent cockpits. There are mainly two types of modes: interior scenario, and interior and exterior combined scenario. In terms of interior scenario mode, currently new car models enable simple scenario interaction through intelligent configurations such as voice, ambient lights, and multi-functional seats. For instance, when the nap mode available in most car models is turned on, the driver's seat will automatically `lay flat`, the air conditioner will automatically open and the lights, windows, sunroof, and visors will all be closed; after the timing ends, there will be a music alarm, and the seat will return to its original state after clicking the end.



In the trend for software-defined vehicles and service-oriented architecture (SOA) design, this mode supports editing of intelligent scenarios on the intelligent cockpit screens. Many new car functions are not always developed from scratch, but as for a number of simple functions based on intelligent scenario combination, the SOA software architecture allows OEMs to abstract each minimum function into atomic services, and freely combine them into a more intelligent scenario-based function by way of service calling. The trend for user-defined, personalized intelligent cockpit scenarios becomes ever more obvious.



IM L7 that features IMOS and Onehit scenario-based experience design allows car owners to combine vehicle control items into their own exclusive modes. For example, it enables one-button definition of the female owner welcoming and built-in nap mode that supports one-button control on seats, air conditioner and fragrance, and display of the teamLab-customized flowering dynamic effect on the screen, so as to offer immersive relaxation experience, while in the pet mode, the system automatically adjusts the air conditioner ventilation to create a comfortable environment for the pet. Furthermore, the ISC at the front and rear of the car can express the state of the pet in the car in a warmly manner, so as not to worry passersby.



In addition, as new technologies are adopted and autonomous driving matures, in the future cockpit scenarios will evolve from single scenarios to multi-scenario integration to meet user needs. In different scenarios, the changing interior space facilitates the expansion of the interior modes, which can be converted according to different scenarios of driving, rest, and office. When the user needs a rest, the steering wheel can be retracted, and the seat can be folded down or even become a bed; when the user needs to communicate with other occupants or entertain, the seat can be rotated; when the user needs to watch a movie, the entire window or windshield can turn into a large display.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Ideas and Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design

1.1 Status Quo of Smart Cockpit Design Layout

1.2 Development Trend of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design

2 Automotive Smart Cockpit Display Design Trends

2.1 Status Quo of Cockpit Display Design

2.2 Cockpit Display Design Trends

2.3 Overview of Smart Surface Technology



3 Automotive Smart Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.1 Status Quo of Automotive Cockpit HMI Design

3.2 Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.3 Cockpit HMI Design of Main Suppliers



4 Application Trends of Automotive Smart Haptic Feedback Technology

4.1 Overview of Touch Feedback Technology

4.2 Demand for Touch Feedback Technology

4.3 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (1)

4.4 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (2)

4.5 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (3)

4.6 Industry Chain of Main Touch Feedback Technology

4.7 Main Suppliers of Touch Feedback Technology and Products

4.8 Main Tier1 Suppliers of Touch Feedback Technology and Products

4.9 Touch Feedback Technology Application of OEMs

4.10 Automotive Display Touch System Technology Roadmap

4.11 In-vehicle Haptic Feedback Market Size

4.12 Development Route of In-vehicle Haptic Feedback Technology under Trend of Autonomous Driving Technology



5 Design Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Scenario Entertainment

5.1 Status Quo and Trend of Cockpit Scenario Layout

5.2 In-vehicle Game Design Trends

5.3 Metaverse and Smart Cockpit



6 Automotive Smart Cockpit Comfort and Other Design Trends

6.1 Smart Seat Comfort Design

6.2 Intelligent Cockpit Immersive Sound Design

6.3 Application and Design Trends of Ambient Lights in Smart Cockpits

6.4 Other Cockpit Design Trends



Companies Mentioned

ThunderSoft

CANDERA

Altia

Qt Desigin

EB

FORVIA

Faurecia

Valeo

Visteon

Bosch

Aptiv

Banma Zhixing

Volcano Engine

Jidou Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y6bjk