Lithium Silicon Battery Market Size, Share, Analysis and Industry to 2022-2030

Chicago, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Silicon Battery Market by Material, Technology, Capacity (<3,000 mAh, 3,000–10,000 mAh, >10,000 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Lithium silicon batteries contain silicon anodes made partially or fully with silicon. Silicon can provide a higher energy density than graphite but tends to swell and break the material. Various companies have been developing or have developed proprietary silicon anode technology or silicon anode materials to overcome this major drawback. However, ongoing efforts by market players to solve four major problems enabling 100% silicon anode: Formation expansion, Formation Efficiency, Swelling, and Cycle Life, will drive the market growth in coming years.

Lithium Silicon Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 10 Million Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 247 Million Growth Rate 48.4% Market Size Available for Years 2019–2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Major Region APAC Segments Covered Materials,

Technology,

Capacity and

Application Geographic Regions Covered North America,

Asia Pacific,

Europe, and

RoW Companies Covered Amprius Technologies (US),

Enovix Corporation (US),

NanoGraf Corporation (US),

Enevate Corporation (US),

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Enovix Corporation launched an advanced technology for silicon lithium batteries to increase the tolerance level of batteries without compromising energy density. The technology provides safer batteries with better lithium plating protection, high thermal conductivity, and better mechanical strength.

In December 2021, Amprius Technologies developed an advanced technology that charges the battery 0–80% in 6 minutes. The technology has been validated by a Fortune 100 company.

In September 2021, Sila Nanotechnologies, Inc. launched its next-generation silicon material in Whoop’s 4.0 wearables.

Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading US-based manufacturer of lithium silicon batteries. It developed a nanowire technology that uses 100% silicon to replace graphite in anodes. The company caters to the aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors. It offers batteries for drones, aircraft, wearables, electric vehicles, smartphones, robotics, aerospace vehicles, and military equipment. The company has invested significantly in R&D. Its batteries are backed by excellent quality assurance and validated with ISO:9001 certification. The company is focused on increasing its manufacturing volumes to meet the demands of various sectors.

Enovix Corporation

Enovix Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. The company has developed 100% silicon anodes and innovative 3D cell architecture for high energy density and performance. The company is developing new silicon-lithium technology and has sampled small silicon lithium cells that can be used in portable consumer electronics devices. It also focuses on R&D for large-density and large-sized batteries for EVs and storage systems. In July 2020, it was selected to conduct advanced R&D on Li-ion batteries with silicon anodes for EV applications by the US Department of Energy. The company plans to increase the applications of its silicon lithium batteries in wearable devices, mobile communication devices, computing, AR/VR, and EVs. The company has secured designs for batteries in these applications from top players. Moreover, it is one of the earliest companies to launch lithium silicon cells for wearable devices in the consumer electronics sector.

NanoGraf Corporation

NanoGraf Corporation provides silicon for anode electrodes patented by the company in association with Northwestern University (US) and Argonne National Laboratory (US). The materials are developed using silicon alloy architecture to stabilize metals during charging and discharging. In March 2022, the company was awarded a contract of USD 1 million from the US Department of Defense to provide long-lasting and powerful lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf Corporation uses a patented manufacturing process to develop silicon materials for anodes. The material is a drop-in material for battery manufacturing processes and has been tested and checked in manufacturing plants globally. The company has offices in the US and a manufacturing plant

Which region will grow at a fast rate in the future?

The lithium silicon battery market in Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

