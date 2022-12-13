Mullen Signs First US Dealer Partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group, as Company Prepares for 3 Commercial Product Launches in 2023

BREA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces Randy Marion Automotive (“RMA”) as the first dealer group partner for Mullen’s commercial EV lineup, which is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products.

“We are impressed with Mullen Automotive’s EV lineup, their speed to market and, most notably, their focus on an underserved commercial market for EV vehicles,” said Randy Marion, CEO and founder of RMA. “This is especially obvious when you consider what has taken place in the Class 1 light cargo van category. OEMs have all exited from the commercial Class 1 van segment, leaving the door wide open for Mullen’s EV lineup.”

“We are excited to bring on such a tremendous dealer partner that is so well respected and recognized throughout the commercial industry,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Randy and his team recognize the opportunity with Mullen’s commercial vehicles and are poised to be a critical partner for us.”

