EmployBridge’s Joanie Bily Named to SIA 2022 “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing” for Sixth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joanie Bily, president of RemX Specialty Staffing, an EmployBridge company, and chief workforce analyst at EmployBridge, has been named to the 2022 “Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing” list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for the sixth consecutive year. Now in its eighth year, the annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.



Bily has spent over 25 years leading professional and commercial staffing firms to record-breaking results. As president of RemX Specialty Staffing, she has consistently delivered exceptional growth and development of multiple lines of business and specialty segments, including the launch of RemX Contact Center Solutions, which has become the industry leader in providing staffing solutions to large U.S. call and contact centers. Bily also serves as chief workforce analyst at EmployBridge where she shares the latest employment trends and insights around the workforce, and frequently appears on major broadcast and in national print media as an expert commentator and contributor.

“It's truly an honor to be named again to the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list along with so many great women leaders doing amazing work in our industry,” Bily said. “The SIA list is a great way to celebrate and recognize the contributions these leaders are making to help meet the workforce challenges of today.”

“Joanie is an admired leader at EmployBridge and her inclusion on SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is well-deserved,” said Billy Milam, CEO of EmployBridge. “She's a go-to resource on workforce trends that impact our customers, and she's a passionate advocate for diversity, advancement of women, upskilling workers, and purpose-led leadership to positively impact our company, clients, associates and communities.”

“SIA’s research consistently shows that despite women dominating offices worldwide in the staffing industry, only a few women make it to the top roles in organizations,” said the official release. “The Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing shines the spotlight on female leaders making a difference inside and outside of boardrooms.”

For a full list of the 2022 Global Power – Women in Staffing, click here.

