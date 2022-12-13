Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event

English French

Exhibiting advanced energy-related technologies and in-vehicle solutions that contribute to carbon neutrality

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Corporation (Sharp) will participate in CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to be held from January 5th to 8th, 2023. CES is one of the largest and most influential tech events in the world.

Sharp will exhibit advanced technologies and products that embody the company’s ESG-focused management under the four themes of New Energy, Automotive, AR/VR, and TV.

Exhibit Highlights (Tentative):

New Energy technologies:

LC-LH (Liquid and Crystal Light Harvesting) Indoor Photovoltaic Device [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] * 2 : By combining dye-sensitized solar cells, which can convert indoor light into electricity with high efficiency, and Sharp’s LCD technology, this device achieves power generating efficiency approximately double that of typical solar cells used in clocks and calculators. Applicable not only to a variety of small appliances, it will also help reduce environmental impacts by replacing disposable batteries.





Automotive:

Passenger Seat Monitor Using Viewing Angle Control Display (Passenger Information Display) [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] : Proprietary backlight technology controls the viewing angle of the display so that the image on the passenger seat monitor cannot be seen from the driver’s seat while driving, helping to ensure safe and comfortable driving.





*Technology that enables tactile feedback to be obtained through vibrations and other motions.





3. Various devices and head-mounted displays (HMD) for AR/VR

Head-Mounted Display (HMD) [prototype; exhibited for the first time]: Sharp will exhibit advanced devices such as an ultra-high-resolution display, an ultra-high-speed autofocus camera module (using a polymer lens), and an ultra-lightweight HMD prototype for VR equipped with an ultra-compact proximity sensor.





4. Flagship AQUOS XLED TV model for the global market:

AQUOS XLED Model for the Global Market [exhibited for the first time]: This TV employs mini-LED backlight and quantum-dot rich-colour display technology and features an audio system with speakers placed above and below the screen to combine dynamic images with excellent light and dark expression with an immersive sound field. This is a new-generation TV that provides viewers with a vividly realistic sense of being in the middle of the action.





Official CES 2023 website: https://www.ces.tech/

Location of the Sharp Booth

Petrus Ballroom, Wynn Las Vegas Hotel

3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, U.S.A.

Exhibit Dates and Time

January 5th to January 8th, 2023 (Thursday to Sunday); Hours: 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

*1 Sharp will exhibit at a venue separate from the Las Vegas Convention Center, the main venue of CES 2023.

*2 As of December 15, 2022, for photovoltaic modules at the research level (according to Sharp findings)

*3 As of December 15, 2022, for camera modules (according to Sharp findings)

*4 As of December 15, 2022, for LCDs equipped with mini-LED backlights (according to Sharp findings)

*5 The 120-inch AQUOS XLED is not equipped with a tuner for receiving TV broadcasts.

*6 Conversion efficiency confirmed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST; one of several organizations around the world that officially certifies energy conversion efficiency measurements in solar cells) in February 2022 (Module surface approx. 965 square centimeters; maximum output 31.51 W)

*7 Time of Flight: A method for measuring distance based on the time it takes for radiated light to reflect off an object and return to the sensor

For more information on Sharp’s products, visit our website at https://sharp.ca/

