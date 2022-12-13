Catchpoint enhances capabilities to empower IT organizations to achieve Internet Resilience and gain control of their Internet stack

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint, The Internet Resilience Company, today announced the launch of new Internet Performance Monitoring capabilities designed to help organizations improve Internet Resilience at a time when dependence on the Internet for mission-critical business activities continues to increase for all kinds of organization.



Consequently, resilience has become a business priority at the executive level. According to Gartner®, “By 2025, organizations that invest in building digital immunity will reduce system downtime by up to 80% - and that translates directly into higher revenue.”1 To us, the rationale is clear: if your site is not reachable or not performing, it affects your reputation and your bottom line.

“Only Catchpoint offers the breadth and depth of IPM solutions to help IT, Network Operations and SREs achieve Internet Resilience with less resources,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “Our focus on monitoring the Internet stack for the past 14 years is without parallel.”

Unlocking New Levels of Visibility Across the Enterprise

With organizations requiring far-reaching visibility into every aspect of the Internet that impacts business, Catchpoint’s five IPM Solutions let companies monitor, manage, and optimize every component of the Internet stack to ensure great digital customer and workforce experiences. All five solutions are built on a purpose-built cloud native platform and allow Catchpoint customers to leverage the industry’s largest global observability network to monitor from wherever their customers or employees are across the globe.

Improving the Ability to Deliver Great Customer Experience

Now more than ever, SREs and DevOps teams are under intense pressure to eliminate blind spots and prevent incident impact from negatively impacting user digital experience. Catchpoint transforms observed telemetry data from the entire digital delivery chain into preventative actions.​

Customer Experience IPM Solution New Capabilities Include:

Enhanced Smartboard Views provide geographic data, network impact, routing impact correlating BGP route data with synthetic performance data.

provide geographic data, network impact, routing impact correlating BGP route data with synthetic performance data. Customer experience score – Get an aggregate view of CX by geography, service, by market segment, competitors, or by test with customer-defined thresholds and alerts.

– Get an aggregate view of CX by geography, service, by market segment, competitors, or by test with customer-defined thresholds and alerts. Performance analysis leverages Web Page Test, the industry gold standard, providing website experience metrics (page load time, first contentful paint, time to interact, filmstrip, etc.) and actionable insights and dynamic experiments for website optimization.

leverages Web Page Test, the industry gold standard, providing website experience metrics (page load time, first contentful paint, time to interact, filmstrip, etc.) and actionable insights and dynamic experiments for website optimization. Earth View Dashboard – An interactive view of global pageviews and performance based on RUM data, by city or country, to visually identify issues faster.

Ensuring a Happy, Connected and Productive Workforce

Your workforce needs uninterrupted access to the applications and solutions which are required to run the business.​ Catchpoint provides IT and Network Operations professionals with the deep level of visibility needed to provide that essential safeguard amidst a landscape of sustained distributed work.

Workforce Experience IPM Solution New Capabilities Include:

Improved ability to pinpoint who is having trouble – aggregate experience scores and alters it based on custom thresholds by user, location, team, service, etc.

– aggregate experience scores and alters it based on custom thresholds by user, location, team, service, etc. Improved ability to pinpoint what is causing trouble – e.g., router, Wi-Fi connectivity, ISP, endpoint resources, VPN or SASE, or SaaS application.

– e.g., router, Wi-Fi connectivity, ISP, endpoint resources, VPN or SASE, or SaaS application. Better visibility and reporting - New scatterplots for endpoint data sources, customizable dashboards and interactive views with more comprehensive data and improved usability.

- New scatterplots for endpoint data sources, customizable dashboards and interactive views with more comprehensive data and improved usability. Microsoft Teams monitoring - based on real-time flow data providing information on QoS, call quality, connection throughput, and other essential metrics. Catchpoint measures performance directly from the endpoint (not collecting data from an MS service via API), directly measuring the actual experienced call quality for each employee on every call.

Preventing Network Traffic Losses That Hurt the Bottom Line

When everything runs on the network, traffic routing issues can quickly interrupt, or worse, put a halt to business. Catchpoint enables Network Operations, Network Engineering and IT professionals to ensure users can always deliver on the digital service delivery chain, while being protected from critical events, whether local or distributed.​

Network Experience IPM Solution New Capabilities Include:

Improved BGP Smartboard, Dashboard and Score Metrics builds on Catchpoint’s industry-best offering, allowing IT teams to get to answers faster and in fewer clicks for improved MTTR. The new BGP Smartboard enables the investigation of BGP peer event data across selected timeframes, view announcements and withdrawals, then drill down to the details of each event. The enhanced BGP Dashboard allows you to see the health of the networks you rely on at a glance while looking at real-time data from over a thousand vantage points including real-time data from catchpoint peers. Additional Score Metrics provide visibility for reachability, immediate alerting on route hijacks, peer visibility, mass withdrawals, RPKI status, and BGP data by region.

builds on Catchpoint’s industry-best offering, allowing IT teams to get to answers faster and in fewer clicks for improved MTTR. Network Mesh/Node-to-Node General Availability testing makes possible continuous monitoring for the availability & performance of the network, including measuring jitter, latency and packet loss. This ensures an always-on, high quality network experience, particularly useful for customers with multiple data centers, offices and PoP.

makes possible continuous monitoring for the availability & performance of the network, including measuring jitter, latency and packet loss. This ensures an always-on, high quality network experience, particularly useful for customers with multiple data centers, offices and PoP. New DNSSEC Support to strengthen authentication in DNS by adding important security capabilities to the DNS protocol and allowing proactive testing of DNS nodes with DNSSEC enabled.

Providing the Insight Needed to Detect Application Performance Issues Fast

Traditional agent-based APM and NPM are no longer sufficient to ensure the success of your business-critical applications since they don’t provide a critical “Outside-In” perspective. Catchpoint changes the game by providing the view that allows DevOps and IT leaders to ensure applications and services are available, functional, and performant across all channels of the digital customer and employee experience, and in real time.​

Application Experience IPM Solution New Capabilities Include:

New integrations including Terraform, Jenkins pipeline, and others enable streamlining of continual release and delivery activities across the entire DevOps lifecycle.

including Terraform, Jenkins pipeline, and others enable streamlining of continual release and delivery activities across the entire DevOps lifecycle. Proactive API Monitoring Use Cases , now including JS and Selenium, provide the most comprehensive, versatile list in the industry.

, now including JS and Selenium, provide the most comprehensive, versatile list in the industry. Enhanced Measurements include uptime performance, functionality, and integrity for endpoints, transactions, journeys, gateways, or meshes.



Enabling Fast, Reliable and Resilient Websites

On today’s web, every second counts. Tiny changes in the speed, reliability and reachability of your site can directly impact your ability to beat the competition. Powered by Catchpoint WebPageTest, the gold standard webperf testing tool, Catchpoint’s Website Experience IPM Solution enables front-end developers, QA teams and engineering managers to optimize their websites for performance, usability, and resilience.

Website Experience IPM Solution New Capabilities Include:

WebPageTest Performance Monitoring meaning IT teams can now configure automatic monitoring of their sites Core Web Vitals and more with all the power of WebPageTest, unlocking advanced tests focused on site performance and UX.

meaning IT teams can now configure automatic monitoring of their sites Core Web Vitals and more with all the power of WebPageTest, unlocking advanced tests focused on site performance and UX. Opportunities & Experiments allow front-end developers to save weeks or months of testing and tweaking website performance optimizations with automatically generated and custom performance experiments, with no changes to production code.

allow front-end developers to save weeks or months of testing and tweaking website performance optimizations with automatically generated and custom performance experiments, with no changes to production code. Web Performance Courses for companies and devs looking to improve their performance know-how, Catchpoint has launched its inaugural 100% free WebPerf course.



Powering Catchpoint’s IPM Solutions

Catchpoint’s platform provides the core capabilities required to power all of Catchpoint’s Internet Performance Monitoring solutions.

Catchpoint Platform New Capabilities Include:

Anomaly detection and Intelligent Metric Correlation pinpoints trend shifts, downtime, events, and changes that occur simultaneously based on statistical trending, so that consequences and root cause are identified immediately.

pinpoints trend shifts, downtime, events, and changes that occur simultaneously based on statistical trending, so that consequences and root cause are identified immediately. Symphony UI , providing an intuitive user experience interface, making each interaction richer while improving the time to find new insights – and take action faster.

, providing an intuitive user experience interface, making each interaction richer while improving the time to find new insights – and take action faster. Control Center Library enabling tokened, password-less authorizations, storage of ASNs and certificates, increasing the security of synthetic tests and scripts, eliminating exposed passwords and the need for rotation, improving overall security.

enabling tokened, password-less authorizations, storage of ASNs and certificates, increasing the security of synthetic tests and scripts, eliminating exposed passwords and the need for rotation, improving overall security. Next Generation API offering a simpler, easier to use REST API to power integrations and single pane of glass viewports, without sacrificing best of breed telemetry.

offering a simpler, easier to use REST API to power integrations and single pane of glass viewports, without sacrificing best of breed telemetry. Instant Tests give free, real-time insights to supercharge many monitoring use cases.

give free, real-time insights to supercharge many monitoring use cases. Enterprise-grade enhancements allow you to search and display data from different business units, regardless of allocation.

allow you to search and display data from different business units, regardless of allocation. Inline, multi-node selector lets you compare the performance of different user perspectives in the same viewport.

lets you compare the performance of different user perspectives in the same viewport. Improved SSO support for multiple providers, thereby increasing resilience and improving security across your security stack.

Monitor From Where Your Customers and Employees Are

The Catchpoint Global Observability Network is the largest active monitoring network in the world with over 2000 vantage points across the globe, allowing you to ensure Internet Resilience everywhere your customers and employees are across the globe. Catchpoint is consistently adding new nodes to our monitoring network to ensure global observability, this in addition to thousands of enterprise nodes used by customers observing their own networks behind the firewall. Since the start of 2022, 241 new nodes have been added, including additional coverage in two new countries and forty new cities.

Global Vantage Point Expansion includes:

39 Public Nodes added

190 Backbone Nodes added

17 Last Mile Nodes added

44 BGP Peers added

1156 IPv4 and IPv6 nodes and growing



What Customers are Saying about Catchpoint’s New IPM Capabilities

"The new Experience Score provides a single view that aggregates multiple user journeys and provides a deep dive analysis into each journey which is useful in effectively demonstrating the status of our application to management. We're going to employ this feature fully in 2023." Arthi Dhanaraj, Engr III Cslt-SRE, Verizon Business Group

“Catchpoint’s WebPageTest API allows us to generate videos that show our customer’s site deployed on Edgio's platform, so we can compare transitions from one page to another. WPT by Catchpoint also helps capture and compare LCP, FID, and CLS – essential metrics to assist us with painting a complete picture for our clients and formulating solutions to increase their site speed and performance.” - Jacob Schuschel, Integration Engineering Manager, Edgio

“At Teridion, we provide performance optimization for our customers’ consumer-facing sites, including inside and outside of China. Catchpoint’s rich, granular analytics are a critical way we measure our customer success over time. Catchpoint’s extensive test types (which, as in this latest update) are always growing, along with its continually expanding global observability network, make it an invaluable solution for our IT teams, and by extension, our sales teams who use Catchpoint to demonstrate the performance of Teridion KumoX fast lanes versus the regular Internet.” -Mayan Bloomenfeld, Head of NOC & Support at Teridion

Catchpoint is the Internet Resilience Company TM. The top online retailers, Global2000, CDNs, cloud service providers, and xSPs in the world rely on Catchpoint to increase their resilience by catching any issues in the Internet stack before they impact their business. The Catchpoint platform offers synthetics, RUM, performance optimization, high fidelity data and flexible visualizations with advanced analytics. It leverages thousands of global vantage points (including inside wireless networks, BGP, backbone, last mile, endpoint, enterprise, ISPs and more) to provide unparalleled observability into anything that impacts your customers, workforce, networks, website performance, applications and APIs.

1 Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Identifies the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2023”, October 17, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.