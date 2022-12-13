High Wire Networks Engages CMA to Lead New Investor and Public Relations Campaign

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) has engaged CMA , a premier capital markets advisory firm, to lead a new strategic investor and public relations campaign.

High Wire has rapidly emerged as a leading global provider of managed security and technology enablement services. Recurring revenue from its Overwatch Managed Security business has been dramatically expanding as it continues to engage leading MSP partners. Also through its partners it has been expanding the number of deployments for multiple Fortune 50 customers.

Company revenue from continuing operations climbed 53% to $52 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30. This growth keeps the company on track for another year of record growth and market expansion. Backlog has reached a record high of $19.2 million versus $5 million at the beginning of the year, which sets the stage for another year of double-digit growth in 2023.

“The tremendous progress we have made over the last year has brought us to a major inflection point in High Wire’s growth and development,” stated company president and CEO, Mark Porter. “Yet our relatively low market valuation indicates we remain still very much undiscovered by the investment community. We believe our company and our shareholders would benefit from a team of capital market and brand professionals who can bring greater awareness of our success to the investment community and industry press.”

CMA brings to High Wire extensive capabilities and experience in helping emerging growth companies enhance their shareholder value by establishing high-quality relationships with influential members of the financial community and media.

CMA will develop and execute a comprehensive capital market and brand strategy for High Wire designed to leverage CMA’s proprietary network of high-net worth investors, family offices, institutional investors, equity analysts, news editors and publishers, and other valuable market resources.

Activities will include strategic advisory and outreach, targeted investor and media communications, as well as roadshows and conferences over the next several months.

“High Wire is an outstanding emerging growth story in an industry that is seeing phenomenal growth worldwide,” noted CMA’s lead market strategist, Ronald Both. “This growth is being driven by increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. A clear leader in this space, High Wire is meeting this demand with its innovative Overwatch managed cybersecurity platform that is driving strong growth in 2022 and beyond.”

“We’re seeing a growing number of institutional investors and equity analysts looking for special situations in this space,” added Both, “and particularly companies like High Wire that possess a unique value proposition. We’re very excited about the prospects ahead.”

High Wire targets a global cyber security market that is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach $376 billion by 2029, with the market for global managed services expected to grow at 13.8% CAGR to hit $680 billion by 2030.

For investors or analysts interested in meeting with High Wire management, call Ron Both or Grant Stude of CMA at +1 (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About CMA

CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm’s highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA’s high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA proactively connects these market players to emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to capitalmarketaccess.com.

About High Wire Networks

For over 22 years, High Wire Networks, Inc. has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers, enabling them to minimize overhead while extending their delivery capabilities around the world. High Wire’s flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services across more than 180 countries worldwide.

High Wire services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. The company’s Overwatch Managed Security platform enables the company’s partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that is easy to sell and easy to buy as an affordable subscription.



High Wire also offers a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire, its partners Get Work Done.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com . Follow the company on Twitter , view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn .

