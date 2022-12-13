Filament Health to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 15th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filament Health (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 15, 2022. Ben will provide details on Filament’s clinical trials studying natural psilocybin and psilocin, new revenue-driving supply partnerships, and recent patent issuances.

DATE: December 15th, 2022

TIME: 12:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ub0iE3

Available for 1x1 meetings:

December 16th: 12-5pm ET

December 19th: 12-5pm ET

December 20th: 12-2; 3-4:30pm ET

This will be a live, interactive virtual event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Two new United States patent issuances, increasing Filament’s IP portfolio to ten patents for methods of extracting and standardizing natural psychedelic compounds

New psilocybin supply agreement with Canada’s Centre For Addiction And Mental Health (CAMH)

Participation in Project Solace, led by Canadian non-profit TheraPsil. Project Solace is the world's largest medical psilocybin access and data project

Clinical trial with ATMA Journey Centres, 14 patients dosed with Filament’s psilocybin drug candidate in the first Canadian trial with the purpose of psychedelic therapist training

About Filament Health (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament’s platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

