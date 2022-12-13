CEX.IO Named “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2022” at the 4th Annual Business Tabloid Awards

London, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of crypto products and services that connects people and businesses to the digital asset economy and decentralized finance, has been named the Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2022 based in the U.K. at the 4th Annual Business Tabloid Awards.

Business Tabloid News is a global publication that focuses on companies setting the standard for quality and driving innovation in their industries. Located in the UAE, the outlet demonstrates the region’s latest efforts to expand their crypto support profile.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by Business Tabloid News as a leader in the digital asset industry,” said Konstantin Anissimov, Executive Director for CEX.IO. “Throughout an unprecedented year in the crypto space, CEX.IO has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and institutional-grade security on our award-winning platform. We can’t thank our community enough for their continued support. Their dedication inspires our innovation.”

Anissimov concluded, “We want to extend our gratitude to Business Tabloid News for the recognition, and welcome the opportunity to support people and businesses seeking stability along their crypto journey.”

Despite recent turbulence in the industry, CEX.IO has kept itself well insulated, and continues to be recognized across high-profile third-party and user-ranked outlets. After receiving the designations of Most Trusted Crypto Exchange and Most Secured Trading Platform in the U.K. from International Business Magazine in September, CEX.IO went on to claim the number two slot on Cryptowisser in November with a 4.33/5 rating, composed of over 1200 community votes.

Earlier this year, CEX.IO was ranked the 9th Best Cryptocurrency Exchange by CryptoCompare, listed by Forbes as a Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, named Best Overall DeFi Platform in the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and recognized as the Best Exchange in the 2022 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over five million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2022 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; in Canada, CEX.IO Limited, registered with FINTRAC; in Europe, CEX.IO Limited, registered in Gibraltar, No. 116846, registered office 8-10 Queensway Montagu Pavilion Gibraltar GX11 1AA. CEX.IO Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a DLT Provider under the authorization number: FSC0686FSA; CEX Overseas Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands, No. 2046189, registered office Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110. CEX.IO Limited and CEX Overseas Ltd are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.