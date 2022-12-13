Esperion to Participate in January Investor Meetings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced today that the Company plans to present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference as well as the LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-11th, 2023 in San Francisco, California.



J.P. Morgan 41 st Annual Healthcare Conference

Sheldon Koenig, CEO, will be making a corporate presentation and hosting 1x1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: January 11th, 2023, 1:30pm PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco; Georgian Room

Click here to access the webcast.

LifeSci Partners 12 th Annual Corporate Access Event

Sheldon Koenig, CEO, Ben Halladay, CFO, and JoAnne Foody, CMO, will be hosting 1x1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: January 9-10th, 2023

Location: Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco

To schedule a meeting on the online system managed by LifeSci Partners, please click here to register for the conference.

Esperion Therapeutics

