ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 12 December 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 977.7p

- including income, 985.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 981.6p

- including income, 989.3p

