John Cornish - Mortgage Lender Provides Refinance Options

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender would like to inform Davenport, IA residents of some of the refinance options available to them. John Cornish offers a number of quick and convenient mortgage solutions aimed at helping aspiring homeowners make their first purchase. He has helped over 2000 families obtain the financing they need over the past 10 years to become homeowners or refinance in order to achieve greater financial freedom. With nearly 20 years of lending experience and over 300 glowing reviews, Cornish is in many ways one of the top mortgage specialists in Davenport, and his quality service coupled with vast knowledge all but guarantee an excellent home buying experience.



Every client receives an in-depth review of their home ownership goals and their financial goals before being informed of all the options at their disposal. Cornish believes in educating all who approach him in order to make sure they are able to make an informed decision regarding their finance options, in turn ensuring they pick one that meets all their needs. He has worked with a wide range of clients with varying levels of familiarity with financing and purchasing property and has used his experience and connections to help every one of them make the right financial decisions. His support staff help every client have their questions answered in a timely fashion, providing constant, clear communication to sustain a seamless, stress-free process. John Cornish is also very active in the Davenport community. They founded the Key Cares Foundation to raise money for profit organization, and John Cornish is also on the board of the Children’s Cancer Connection.



Cornish also publishes videos on YouTube where he educates viewers on areas that include refinancing and purchasing a home. The videos act as a brief introduction to mortgages, refinancing and many other financial options and strategies. For those in search of a more detailed explanation of what financing options are available and which ones meet their specific needs, Cornish offers free, no-obligation consultations where he explains to a client whether or not refinancing is a feasible option, how to go about getting the funding they need to purchase a home or fund other projects and much more. Anyone can get in contact with Cornish through his website. Some of his work in financial consulting has been featured in a news article as well.



A number of people have sought financial advice from John Cornish and found his help to be invaluable. Many of these clients have left 5-Star reviews on various platforms, thanking the mortgage and financing specialist for all of his help. J. McWilliams says about their experience with Cornish, “As a first time home buyer, understanding the entire process can be very overwhelming. However, John and his team truly made my process extremely smooth and informative to ensure I understood each step of the process. I will be forever grateful to the team for helping me purchase my first home and guiding me through the process! I would highly recommend their services! Thank you all!”



R. Jennings shares in another top-rated review, “2020 Purchase: Working with John and his team is on another level. The speed at which things get accomplished by this group is unbelievable. I’ve purchased five homes, and the experience with John has no measurable comparison. Everyone else doesn’t stand a chance. When making this type of a decision, why would anyone use someone else? 2022 Purchase: Again, why use anyone else? John, Taylor, Olivia and Ryan were all prompt, clear with expectations and transparent. They were ahead of me in thinking through this process in each step and put together a great experience. Highly recommended.”



For more information that may be valuable to first time home buyers, interested parties may visit John Cornish’s website. The mortgage specialist provides a lot of very useful information for free on his website, and clients can get in contact with him or his team for more free personalized consultations. John Cornish can also be reached via Facebook.

