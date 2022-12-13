Howard University to Offer its Undergraduate and Graduate Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Admissions and Licensure Exams Through New Partnership with Kaplan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and free test prep for professional licensing exams including the bar exam, USMLE®, INBDE®, and NCLEX-RN®, for its students enrolled at its graduate schools, through a new partnership with Kaplan. Additionally, all Howard students interested in taking the exams to be a CPA or CFA can also prepare with Kaplan for free. This partnership builds upon Howard’s impressive record of achievement in this area: the university already produces more on-campus African American PhD recipients than any other university in the United States, in addition to graduating more African American applicants to medical school than any other university or college in the country.

“Part of our mission at Howard University is ensuring that education is accessible to students, regardless of their economic status,” said Howard University Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Anthony K. Wutoh, PhD, RPh. “Bringing Kaplan’s All Access initiative to Howard University will relieve the financial barrier many students are faced with when it comes to the critical step of preparing for graduate admissions tests and licensing exams. With immediate access to free test prep through this initiative, Howard students will be empowered to take the next step in their education, encouraging even more students to pursue their career goals and have a positive impact in their chosen profession.”

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for nearly 85 years, and Howard University is among its first HBCU partners for the company’s new ‘All Access’ initiative, joining Xavier University of Louisiana. Cleveland State University also recently signed on as a partner. As part of Kaplan’s ‘All Access’ mission, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to take in order to reach their ultimate professional goals.

“There are few schools that believe and invest in the future and promise of their students more than Howard University, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with them to help their students reach their full potential. Providing all of their students with free test prep for so many of these important exams is a real game changer in their educational and professional journeys,” said James Polulach, director of institutional partnerships at Kaplan. “Many students see admissions and licensing exams as a barrier, instead of an opportunity, whether because of the price of preparation or because of how difficult the exam is. With All Access, Kaplan is eliminating these challenges, providing best-in-class instruction with zero out-of-pocket expenses for them. We’ll be announcing additional partnerships in this area soon, as more colleges and universities recognize the value of All Access.”

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

