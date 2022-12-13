Investors in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Unisys Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS).

Investors, who purchased Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares prior to August 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: UIS shares, also have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Unisys Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated, that accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance, that in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, and that as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

