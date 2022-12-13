Beautiful Glenora Park welcomes residents to their new Edmonton home

Edmonton, AB / Mississauga, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenora Park, Edmonton’s newest and most prestigious retirement living residence, is open and welcoming new residents.

ONE Properties, a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada, and Revera Inc., a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector, are pleased to announce that the first residents have moved into the initial project in the companies’ joint venture partnership to develop retirement communities in Canada.

With 290-suites in a sophisticated 22-storey, best-in-class community in a core node of Edmonton, Glenora Park offers an elegant and welcoming environment for older adults to live and age in place. With premium amenities and services including a concierge, multiple restaurant-style dining venues and personalized care, it’s everything Edmontonians want, and nothing like they’d expect.

Glenora Park offers a variety of amenities, including a fitness centre and saltwater pool, arts and crafts studio, theatre, library and games room, golf simulator, salon and spa, and personalized services to meet every resident’s needs. In addition, Glenora Park incorporates publicly accessible Clifton Park, a natural gathering place set high on the river valley.

“Glenora Park is simply spectacular. The home offers the best of downtown urban living with unmatched views of the North Saskatchewan River. We are delighted to partner with ONE Properties to bring Edmonton this exciting project,” says Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO, Revera Inc. “It’s a beautiful building with world class amenities in a stunning location, but what makes it so special is the people. The staff and management team are delivering the best possible experiences for our residents.”

Glenora Park’s exceptional culinary options feature fresh, seasonal and locally-inspired menus at the Riverview dining room, as well as more casual fare at Bistro 102 and the Clifton Pub and special events in the Skyview Lounge - with its breathtaking 22nd floor panorama. Open seating and flexible meal plans mean it’s always up to residents when, where and with whom they eat.

“Glenora Park’s scenic location overlooking the river valley, along with contemporary suites, thoughtfully-designed common areas and luxury amenities, offer a unique addition to seniors’ housing options in Edmonton,” says Darren Durstling, President and CEO of ONE Properties. “We’re excited to see the first residents move into Glenora Park and experience this new level of age-in-place living, and we look forward to working with Revera to build similar homes in other communities across Canada.”

About Glenora Park

Located at 10150 Clifton Place NW, near 124th Street and 102nd Avenue, Glenora Park is expected to employ approximately 100 people once complete. The pet-friendly retirement home will offer a range of suite and care options from independent living to assisted living to memory care – all designed to help support residents to age in place, even as their needs change.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties is a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada. Since 1987, we have been creating value, empowering businesses, and defining communities through our people, partners, and properties. Visit www.oneproperties.com for more information.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 475 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 46,000 seniors. Revera offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With over 41,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com.

