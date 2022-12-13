Enterprise Video Global Market Report 2022: Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Video Market by Offering, Application (Corporate Communications, Training & Development, and Marketing & Client Engagement), Deployment mode, Organization Size, Delivery Technique, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise video market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. The need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, the need to connect the remote workforce, and an increasing number of internet users around the world are expected to drive the adoption of the enterprise video market in the future.

The interactive and seamless enterprise communication and collaboration help organizations maintain operational efficiency and meet business goals. However, the lack of strong communication tools significantly limits employee productivity. According to a Cisco global survey focused on the future of work, 98% of workers stated that they experienced frustration from distractions during video meetings when working from home.

The increasing demand for better video solutions is encouraging enterprise video vendors to update their solutions with advanced technologies such as noise cancellation and speech recognition technologies and to help enterprises in improving operational efficiency and productivity.

By offering, Solutions segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

Effective enterprise collaboration offers a seamless video experience for various application areas, such as marketing, client engagement, knowledge sharing, team collaboration, and employee training. The advanced enterprise video solutions also comply with regulations, such as HIPPA and GDPR, making it easier for highly regulated industries to adopt these solutions. Major enterprise video solution vendors are gradually adopting smart technologies, such as cloud computing, 5G, and AI and ML, to offer an advanced suite of solutions to cater to the business needs of the customers; this factor is expected to provide growth opportunities to the enterprise video solutions in the upcoming years.

By vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis. Enterprise video collaborations enable healthcare providers in telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options. Currently, the enterprise video market is witnessing increased growth opportunities in the healthcare and life sciences vertical. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for video solutions to enhance clinical collaborations, staff training, medical education, and healthcare communication.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity

Need to Connect Remote Workforce

Increasing Number of Internet Users Worldwide

Increasing Smartphone Adoption Worldwide

Growing Demand for Video Streaming

Surge in Adoption of Video Marketing Strategy

Restraints

Data Security Concerns

Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

Opportunities

Advancements in AI-Powered Video Technologies

Increasing Use of Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Communication and Collaboration in Enterprises

Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Solutions

Challenges

Limited Interoperability of Different Enterprise Video Solutions

Limitations in Scalability

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Enterprise Video Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Technology Advancements Help Increase Overall Productivity and Provide Better Growth Opportunities

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Inducing Skills, Knowledge, and Information Via Cloud-Based Solutions and Specialized Video Experts

7 Enterprise Video Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Deployment of On-Premises Solutions to Reduce Costs and Service Maintenance

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Dynamic Infrastructure Deployment to Help Achieve Flexible Scaling

8 Enterprise Video Market, by Delivery Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming

8.3 Adaptive Streaming

8.4 Progressive Downloading

9 Enterprise Video Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Real-Time Unified Access Within Large Enterprises Leads to Higher Adoption for Effective Communication

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Platforms Offering Resource Utilization and Reduced Geographical Obstacles

10 Enterprise Video Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Corporate Communications

10.2.1 Video Conferencing Solutions to Provide Effective Personalized Communication Within Organization

10.3 Training and Development

10.3.1 Accessible Video Solutions for Employees to Increase Constructive Learning

10.4 Marketing and Client Engagement

10.4.1 Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Customer Engagement and Provide Effective Communication

11 Enterprise Video Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Facilitation of Video Solutions to Empower Organizations by Improving Accountability

11.3 Telecom

11.3.1 Increased On-Demand Bench Training of Employees by Transferring Knowledge Through Videos

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.4.1 Enhanced Medical Education and Clinical Collaborations Through Video Solutions

11.5 Education

11.5.1 Video Meeting Gives Rise to Virtual Collaboration of Faculty and Productive Distance Learning

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.6.1 Video Streaming and Webcasting Solutions to Enhance Personalized Viewing Experience

11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.7.1 Real-Time Communication to Help Increase Customer Brand Loyalty

11.8 IT and ITES

11.8.1 Adoption of Video Solutions to Improve Facilitation of Video-Based Training and Unified Communications

12 Enterprise Video Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Avaya

AWS

Bluejeans

Brightcove

Cisco

Dalet Digital Media Systems

Enghouse Systems

Google

Haivision

IBM

Inxpo

Kaltura

Kollective Technology

Lifesize

Logmein

Mediaplatform

Microsoft

On24

Panopto

Poly

Qumu

Ringcentral

Sonic Foundry

Vbrick

Vidizmo

Zoom Video Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yliava

Attachment