NASDAQ: CORZ Lawsuit Alert: Investors with substantial Losses with of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

On November 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Core Scientific, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs, that the Company’s largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host, that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract, that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius, that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted, that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

