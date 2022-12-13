Pomeranian Project Announces Completion of Audit and KYC by SolidProof

Victoria, BC, Canada, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This announcement marks an important step forward in Pomeranian's goal of creating a new security-driven ecosystem.





With its technical advancements, Pomeranian's blockchain infrastructure will ensure its users' highest levels of security. The team's mission is to create an open and secure ecosystem for all participants.

Enhancing a New Security-Driven Ecosystem

The latest news from Pomeranian positively impacts and improves user security. With SolidProof audit and KYC certifications, the Pomeranian project provides a solid foundation in creating a secure, open, and safe ecosystem.

Accordingly, the community can be sure that Pomeranian is taking all the necessary steps to ensure its safety. With its blockchain infrastructure and technical advancements, users can rest assured that their data and funds are secure.

In addition, the SolidProof reports help support that Pomeranian complies with all the sector's best practices.

Launching a Token on Pomeranian

Pomeranian offers a smart contract launch service that allows users to deploy their token contracts securely and efficiently, ensuring that a token complies with the platform's standard security requirements. Ultimately, the inspection step provides a safe environment that is secure from malicious attacks or external threats.

The platform is not limited to token launches and comes with a verification tool and a liquidity lock feature. These functionalities are in high demand from many users who seek to create their tokens.

If the contract doesn’t pass the verification process, the creator can correct the issues or contact the team for assistance. If a user wishes to change after the verification, he/she must resubmit the contract for subsequent analysis.

It’s important to highlight that there will be a mandatory 7-day liquidity lock for any contract deployed on the chain. This strategy aims to give investors and developers time to review and research the project before committing.

This secure framework ensures that users can trust the launch process and be confident when deploying a token contract on Pomeranian.

A Technologically Advanced Blockchain Infrastructure

True decentralization represents a fundamental feature of the Pomeranian platform. The team will achieve true decentralization by evolving its $POM ERC20 token into the $POMv2 chain Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) coin. The project's DAO will be in charge of making decisions regarding any changes to the blockchain.

The decentralized Pomeranian ecosystem will consist of checks and balances. Validators can vote via other methods, but the DAO will even have veto power. Once the POMv2 chain is stable, the original developer will retire his validators. Moreover, any rewards the validators generate will return to the community.

Also, the team explains that there will not be any smart contract renouncement. As an alternative strategy, developers will lock the contracts in a system controlled by the POMv2 DAO.

Another fundamental aspect of Pomeranian is its Proof of Bandwidth (PoB) consensus mechanism. PoB is a blockchain-based system that provides a secure, private, and equitable infrastructure for the internet.

PoB allows users to construct I2P routed circuits by selecting nodes randomly weighted on stake. The project also implements a probabilistic payment system that scales to millions of transactions per second. This system enables a highly liquid bandwidth market without needing a trusted central party.

PoB allows users, relay nodes, and exit nodes to register their services and metadata and accept "nano payments" for traffic. All of these features together create an efficient and secure digital infrastructure.

About Pomeranian

Pomeranian is a Layer1 EVM-compatible blockchain aiming to bring the average crypto enthusiast back into a safe and secure place.

This new ecosystem provides users with various features: no mempool snipers, mandatory liquidity locking, mandatory contract verification, and no fees for bridging.

The Pomeranian project does not have miners, airdrops, non-fungible tokens, or any minimum amount of tokens required. Instead, Pomeranian focuses on bridging currencies 1:1 and rewarding community validators. As such, Pomeranian is the perfect platform for anybody looking to experience a safe and secure crypto space.

Pomeranian's website and social media pages are listed below.

Website: https://www.pomeranian.dev

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PomeranianERC

Telegram: https://t.me/Pomeranian_portal



Pomeranian ERC20 Contract Address: 0x24ffe459f51ea20c5d8ad49843529fc33654e7e4