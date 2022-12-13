Collagen Peptides Global Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Peptides Market By Source, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collagen peptides market is projected to garner $1,224.4 million by 2030, growing from $696 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2022 to 2030.



Collagen peptide is a significant source of protein and a vital component of healthy nutrition. Its physiological and nutritional properties promote the strength of joints and bones as well as contribute to beautiful and healthy skin.



Consumption of collagen peptides benefits the gut health, bone density, and skin health. It also lowers the chance of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis. Additionally, it promotes development of lean body mass, aids in weight management, and improves muscle recovery. Among other advantages, collagen peptides also improve heart and brain health. It is used in manufacturing of face creams, serums, shampoos, body lotions, and also as a calcium supplement.



The major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the collagen peptides market is increasing awareness regarding its health benefits. Collagen peptides have vast applications as it is widely used in various industries such as sports nutritional, food & beverages, dairy, cosmetics, and meat & poultry in the developed and emerging countries. Trend of consuming protein rich foods is one of the drivers predicted to increase demand for collagen peptides.



In few regions across the globe, people do not consume products which use collagen peptides due to religious or personal beliefs. This serves as a major constraint for the market revenue growth.



Changing eating habits and adoption of sedentary lifestyle have greatly affected the health, which in turn requires consumption of products containing collagen peptides. This is greatly driving demand for collagen peptide products, which is further estimated to fuel the market revenue growth in the near future.



Key Market Segments

By Application

Food and Beverage

Nutritional Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Poultry

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Darling Ingredients (Rousselot)

Nitta Gelatin, INC.

Gelnex.

Gelita AG

Foodmate Co.

Naturin Viscofan GmbH

Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner)

Weishardt Group

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Ewald-Gelatine

