ISSA Launches Certified Personal Trainer Live Learning Experience - Expedited Personal Trainer Certification With Live Instructor Training

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), a world leader in the personal training certification industry, brings to market an expedited Guided Personal Training - Live Learning Certification program that includes a live coaching component - the only of its kind in the industry today.

The course offers students live training sessions with an industry expert who has completed the certification and passed the exam, greatly enhancing the learning experience and success rate. This inimitable format allows students to engage directly, ask questions and feel empowered that they have an advocate throughout the program.

The high-touch three-month course also allows students to become certified in half the time of most programs without sacrificing results.

"At ISSA, we're changing the world for the better by promoting healthier living through fitness. Now we're changing the way people learn online with Live and Recorded Instructor-led classrooms," says Andrew Wyant, ISSA CEO.

Students will be able to approach the certification using the learning format that works best for them by either attending live sessions, revisiting the learning sessions on their own time, or forgoing the live learning aspect altogether.

"Everyone learns differently," said ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant. "For students who need more interaction with instructors than a fully online experience, ISSA has introduced the Live Learning Experience. This course teaches you everything you need to know to become a Certified Personal Trainer and does it the way you want. Choose how you want to learn, from classroom-like sessions to recorded sessions to small group bootcamps, and traditional online learning. For anyone who ever wondered if they could actually learn how to become a personal trainer online, the Live Learning Experience guarantees you'll be successful."

In addition to the live learning sessions, students receive an online student forum, practice quizzes, an online textbook and workbook, open book or proctored exam options, and more. Further, students are guaranteed a job upon passing the course or the training is free.

The certification - offered just in time for the January fitness surge - is accessible to anyone looking to transform lives by beginning a new career, starting a side hustle, or their own business.

About the International Sports Sciences Association

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is a global leader in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing innovative and science-based fitness education that creates a pathway for people to pursue their passion. In addition to their Personal Training Certification, ISSA offers 24 fitness specializations, including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has educated more than 400,000 students across 174 countries, all while creating additional opportunities to promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com.

