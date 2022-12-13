RFPIO Recognized as Best Estimated ROI for RFPs in Winter 2023 G2 Report

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has once again secured its category leadership in response management with top honors from G2 across multiple categories for winter 2023. RFPIO was named a leader across the RFP, Proposal, Document Generation, and Vendor Security categories. The company was also awarded best estimated ROI for RFP and named No. 1 for user satisfaction in enterprise for RFP and proposals.



G2 determines the best estimated ROI rating in its category based on a combination of estimated time to achieve ROI and time to go live. RFPIO is dedicated to customer centricity – providing a solution that is easy to deploy and use. Throughout its history, RFPIO has been committed to fostering a robust feedback loop between product teams and customers as the company evolves its user interface. RFPIO provides seamless workflows which help teams develop and deliver faster, more accurate responses.

“We’re continuously taking strides in product development to grow with organizations and meet changing customer needs,” said AJ Sunder, chief product and information officer at RFPIO. “We're honored to be named a leader in these four critical categories in response management. We will continue to delight customers by delivering a high-performing platform that enables them to embrace more efficiency and quickly see ROI.”

RFPIO also received high satisfaction ratings for ease of doing business with, quality of support, and product direction.

The G2 grid recognizes top software products in several categories. Winners are selected based on market presence and satisfaction scores from customer reviews.

Access more RFPIO reviews on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/rfpio/reviews . To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

