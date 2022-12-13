Dataiku Announces $200 Million Investment Led by Wellington Management

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced $200 million in Series F funding led by new investor, Wellington Management, at a $3.7 billion valuation. The Series F investment brings Dataiku’s total primary funding since inception to approximately $600 million. This latest investment reinforces Dataiku’s leadership position and will help accelerate its platform capabilities and prepare the company for its n\ext phase of strong, sustainable growth.

“Dataiku's proven track record, management team, growth trajectory, and customer roster, positions the company to scale AI to new heights. We are pleased to partner and contribute to their impressive journey,” Matt Witheiler, Consumer/Technology Sector Lead, Wellington Management. “Dataiku has taken a leadership position helping enterprises put massive datasets to work at unprecedented speed and creating a culture of AI focused on delivering compounding business results.”

“Enterprises overwhelmingly understand that now is the time to embrace AI —or risk falling behind,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “Our ability to attract new, market leading investors, like Wellington, in this challenging environment underscores the strength of our solutions, our world-class team, and the tremendous opportunities ahead. We are on the cusp of a massive market transformation with AI at the heart of it—and we are ready to meet the moment.”

With this announcement, Dataiku continues its powerful recent momentum. In 2022, the company grew its customer base above 500, including over 150 of the world’s largest enterprises, surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue and received numerous industry recognition, such as being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Forbes AI 50 lists, Data50, Inc. Best in Business, and Snowflake’s ML/AI partner of the year. The company is also acclaimed as one of the top workplaces by Great Place to Work™, Inc., Forbes and Glassdoor.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future. More than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku, driving diverse use cases from predictive maintenance to supply chain optimization, quality control in precision engineering, to marketing optimization, and everything in between. Connect with Dataiku on their blog, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

