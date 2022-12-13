Netrality Data Centers Acquires Lifeline Facility on the Indy Telcom Campus

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest, privately-held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced the acquisition of Lifeline Data Centers’ 733 West Henry data center on the Indy Telcom campus.



Netrality will continue to provide colocation services within the 30,000 SF 733 West Henry facility and is expanding interconnection services in the facility to include seamless access to the meet me room in Netrality’s 701 West Henry data center. The enhanced offering allows customers within either facility to harness the power of the robust ecosystem of service providers available across Netrality’s Indianapolis campus. Notably, for customers in 701 West Henry, this acquisition enables connectivity to many new service providers, including Hurricane Electric, Midwest-IX, Consolidated Communications, Everstream, Frontier Communications, and others.

“We are thrilled to acquire Lifeline’s colocation assets within Indy Telcom Center,” said Gerald M. Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “Netrality is committed to the long-term growth and enhancement of our campus. We will continue to invest and upgrade the facility to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Netrality acquired Indy Telcom Center , a 205,000 sq ft., 11-building campus dedicated to data center customers, in July 2021. The company has continued its expansion on the campus with the acquisition of 365 Data Centers’ assets in April 2022.

Kurtz & Revness, P.C. served as legal counsel for Netrality Data Centers. Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel for Lifeline.

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, and powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located core network interconnection data centers that provide best in market network resiliency, ensuring always-on connectivity for latency-sensitive and mission-critical businesses. For more information: www.netrality.com, LinkedIn , Twitter .