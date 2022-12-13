VizyPay Promotes From Within for New Employee Development Department

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay – a leading payment processing fintech – today announces a pair of promotions to build out its new Learning & Development Department. Alex Schaeffer will take on the role of director of learning & development, and Marj Chaffin will join him as principal trainer. Working together, they will train new hires, create educational materials and build out VizyPay’s employee development processes for fresh and seasoned team members ahead of the company’s upcoming hiring blitz in 2023.



“All new employees go through an onboarding process that introduces them to the payments industry and VizyPay called ‘Vizonian University.’ My goal with this department is not only to build out Vizonian University, but also create resources to continue developing our employees and sales partners past their initial training period,” Schaeffer said. “I started as a Talent Acquisition Specialist two years ago and experienced incredible professional growth over my time here. I want to make this possible for our new hires and continue giving people the tools they need to succeed with VizyPay.”

As Director of Learning & Development, Schaeffer’s new role will primarily consist of building out VizyPay’s learning management system (LMS), which will house courses and future Learning for Geniuses educational training. Currently housed within the company’s proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) platform, the interactive coursework will give new hires and sales partners the knowledge needed to succeed in the roles. Topics Schaeffer plans to develop include an introduction to VizyPay, payments industry background and department-specific internal courses for full-time roles. As employees transition to different roles in the company, Schaeffer will have the appropriate training available.

At his right hand will be Chaffin, who will serve as the primary instructor for new hire orientations. In addition to the Vizonian University sessions, she will also work one-on-one with new hires to ensure they are comfortable with the basics of the industry and VizyPay’s products before moving on to specific department training. Chaffin will also provide W2 and internal employees access to VizyPay’s CRM and other platforms, guiding their first few days in the office. She joined VizyPay shortly after it was founded in 2017, and brings years of experience as an underwriting manager to the role.

“VizyPay exists to help our team level up like Alex and Marj have,” CEO of VizyPay Austin Mac Nab said. “As we look to continue growing and hiring in 2023, this new department will get the processes and support structure we need in place to have us succeed together.”

Headshots for Schaeffer and Chaffin can be found here . VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

