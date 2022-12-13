Meet the Companies Named to Computerworld’s 2023 Best Places to Work in IT List

While the work environment has changed in recent years, tech professionals still value organizations that foster cultures of diversity and inclusion as well as growth through career development, training, and benefits

Boston, MA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computerworld is pleased to announce the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list. The organizations on this list demonstrated a strong focus on employees particularly around career development, training, benefits, diversity & inclusion as well as retention efforts.  Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the organizations on the 2023 list are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Climbing to the top of this year’s list are Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (large), OCLC, Inc. (midsize) and MetroStar (small).

How We Chose the Best Places to Work

Computerworld conducted the 29th annual survey from Foundry to identify the best places to work for IT professionals. In May 2022 Computerworld started accepting nominations from organizations that met the following criteria: Nominated organizations were required to have a minimum of 100 total employees and a minimum of 5 IT employees.

Participants were asked to provide contact information for the person at their organization who is familiar with or has access to employment statistics and financial data, as well as benefits policies and programs for the IT department and the entire organization.

Beginning in June 2022 the contacts at the nominated organizations received a 52-question company survey asking about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices, IT turnover, promotions and growth, IT retention and engagement programs, remote/hybrid working, benefits and perks (ranging from elder care and childcare to flextime and reimbursement for college tuition), and training and career development opportunities.

In addition to scores based on answers to closed-ended questions, the company survey entries (including numerous open-ended responses) were reviewed and evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

The nomination survey and company survey were conducted online. The responses to the company survey were collected and tabulated by a third-party research vendor. The research was closed in September 2022.

Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT 2023:

Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)

  1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
  2. Genentech
  3. VMware
  4. RSM US LLP
  5. UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)
  6. Oshkosh Corporation
  7. Red Hat
  8. Navy Federal Credit Union
  9. CDW
  10. Cedars-Sinai
  11. Baptist Health
  12. University of Notre Dame
  13. Atrium Health
  14. MITRE
  15. Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health System
  16. The Hartford
  17. Johns Hopkins University Applies Physics Laboratory
  18. Principal
  19. PPG
  20. Erickson Senior Living
  21. IT @ Johns Hopkins
  22. Johnson & Johnson
  23. Zebra Technologies Corporate
  24. Ceridian HCM Inc.
  25. Liberty Mutual Insurance
  26. Worthington Industries
  27. Mattel Inc.
  28. Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)
  29. International Paper
  30. Discover
  31. Aflac
  32. Tractor Supply
  33. Zimmer Biomet
  34. Amedisys
  35. Kaiser Permanente
  36. Fannie Mae
  37. Avery Dennison
  38. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
  39. San Diego Gas & Electric
  40. Informatica
  41. First Citizens Bank
  42. Applied Materials
  43. The Kroger Co.
  44. ADM
  45. Norton Healthcare
  46. FedEx
  47. Portland State University
  48. DHL Express
  49. Holman
  50. Total Quality Logistics
  51. Nationwide Mutual Insurance
  52. Jack Henry & Associates
  53. Align Technology
  54. AdventHealth
  55. Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)
  56. Banner Health
  57. Fiege Logistik Stifung GmbH & Co. KG
  58. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology

Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

  1. OCLC, Inc.
  2. Avanade
  3. KnowBe4
  4. FINRA
  5. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
  6. Plante Moran, PLLC
  7. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
  8. Extreme Networks
  9. VyStar Credit Union
  10. American Fidelity
  11. Genesis HealthCare System
  12. DriveTime
  13. Guardant Health
  14. Credit Acceptance
  15. Planned Systems International, Inc.
  16. CME Group
  17. Enova
  18. National Information Solutions Cooperative
  19. Miami University
  20. Curity a ChenMed Company

Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)

  1. MetroStar
  2. Resultant
  3. Dataprise
  4. Nethouse Sverige AB
  5. Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company
  6. Cloud for Good
  7. TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS)
  8. Avaap
  9. Ostfriesische Tee Gesellscaft GmbH & Co. KG
  10. Edafio Technology Partners
  11. Axxess
  12. T-Rex Solutions, LLC.
  13. Axon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd.
  14. Complete Technology Services
  15. Nitel
  16. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
  17. IT Convergence
  18. Connectria LLC.

About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Foundry, an IDG, Inc. company

Foundry has played a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. Today, Foundry continues to lead in the technology space by helping companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data. Our technology platforms of Triblio, Selling Simplified, KickFire and LeadSift are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world’s leading market intelligence and demand generation company focused on the technology industry.

