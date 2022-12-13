Meet the Companies Named to Computerworld’s 2023 Best Places to Work in IT List

Boston, MA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computerworld is pleased to announce the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list. The organizations on this list demonstrated a strong focus on employees particularly around career development, training, benefits, diversity & inclusion as well as retention efforts. Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the organizations on the 2023 list are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Climbing to the top of this year’s list are Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (large), OCLC, Inc. (midsize) and MetroStar (small).



How We Chose the Best Places to Work

Computerworld conducted the 29th annual survey from Foundry to identify the best places to work for IT professionals. In May 2022 Computerworld started accepting nominations from organizations that met the following criteria: Nominated organizations were required to have a minimum of 100 total employees and a minimum of 5 IT employees.

Participants were asked to provide contact information for the person at their organization who is familiar with or has access to employment statistics and financial data, as well as benefits policies and programs for the IT department and the entire organization.

Beginning in June 2022 the contacts at the nominated organizations received a 52-question company survey asking about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices, IT turnover, promotions and growth, IT retention and engagement programs, remote/hybrid working, benefits and perks (ranging from elder care and childcare to flextime and reimbursement for college tuition), and training and career development opportunities.

In addition to scores based on answers to closed-ended questions, the company survey entries (including numerous open-ended responses) were reviewed and evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

The nomination survey and company survey were conducted online. The responses to the company survey were collected and tabulated by a third-party research vendor. The research was closed in September 2022.

Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT 2023:

Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Genentech VMware RSM US LLP UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) Oshkosh Corporation Red Hat Navy Federal Credit Union CDW Cedars-Sinai Baptist Health University of Notre Dame Atrium Health MITRE Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health System The Hartford Johns Hopkins University Applies Physics Laboratory Principal PPG Erickson Senior Living IT @ Johns Hopkins Johnson & Johnson Zebra Technologies Corporate Ceridian HCM Inc. Liberty Mutual Insurance Worthington Industries Mattel Inc. Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) International Paper Discover Aflac Tractor Supply Zimmer Biomet Amedisys Kaiser Permanente Fannie Mae Avery Dennison Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta San Diego Gas & Electric Informatica First Citizens Bank Applied Materials The Kroger Co. ADM Norton Healthcare FedEx Portland State University DHL Express Holman Total Quality Logistics Nationwide Mutual Insurance Jack Henry & Associates Align Technology AdventHealth Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) Banner Health Fiege Logistik Stifung GmbH & Co. KG Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology

Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

OCLC, Inc. Avanade KnowBe4 FINRA Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Plante Moran, PLLC Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc. Extreme Networks VyStar Credit Union American Fidelity Genesis HealthCare System DriveTime Guardant Health Credit Acceptance Planned Systems International, Inc. CME Group Enova National Information Solutions Cooperative Miami University Curity a ChenMed Company

Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)

MetroStar Resultant Dataprise Nethouse Sverige AB Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company Cloud for Good TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS) Avaap Ostfriesische Tee Gesellscaft GmbH & Co. KG Edafio Technology Partners Axxess T-Rex Solutions, LLC. Axon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd. Complete Technology Services Nitel Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota IT Convergence Connectria LLC.

