Hike In Demand for Natural Sweeteners Drives the Consumption of Honey and Honey-Based Sweeteners, Opines Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide consumption of honey is anticipated to increase at a 5.4% CAGR and the market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$ 9.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 16.4 billion by the end of 2033.



Manufacturers are capitalizing and significantly investing on flavours with multifunctional nutrients. This trend is driven due to paradigm shift observed in consuming healthy food products. Moreover, a series of studies conducted during the tumultuous year concluded that honey possesses numerous healing and immunity boosting properties, capable of imparting resistance to several bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

Sedentary and hectic lifestyle of consumers is becoming common and hence consumers are inclined towards healthy lifestyles. Also, hectic lifestyles have also taken away time from exercise, thus pushing consumers to opt for low sugar food items. Moreover, high inclination towards organic and natural food is prominently influencing the thought process of consumers across the globe. Moreover, honey comprises of good levels of antioxidant, apoptotic and antimicrobial activity inducing compounds, pushing the higher take for various pharmaceutical applications.

Moreover, the rising usage of natural sweeteners in the organic confectionary and bakery products is expected to leave an optimistic impression on the honey market. Attributed to these trends, honey sales are expected to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.

Surge in adoption of honey in healthcare sector pushing the growth of the market

Honey offers various benefits and it can also reduce the upward flow of undigested food and stomach acids with the help of stomach lining and oesophagus. Moreover, scientists have also found that honey can reduce the risk of gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD). With sedentary and hectic lifestyle of consumers across the world becoming ubiquitous, higher consciousness about maintaining healthy lifestyles is also improving significantly. More consumers are preferring healthy ingredients and opting for low sugar food items. Belief among consumers that organic and natural food is good and safe is pushing the growth of the honey market. Also various benefits offered by honey such as its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties are pushing the uptake for various pharmaceutical applications.

Honey is gaining traction in the European Market

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share and as per the European Commission, nearly 3/5th of the honey consumed is produced domestically. Substantial number of European consumers from countries such as Germany and France prefer to purchase honey that is labelled as “natural” and “organic”. Increased shelf space across major sales channels for honey and honey-based products substantiate this claim.

Key manufacturers are investing significantly in production and supply chain.

Key manufacturers in the market are investing massively in maintaining production and supply chain. For instance:

In January 2018, Turkey-based honey producer, Altiparmak had received US $ 5 Mn in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to advance its in-house value chain.

The funds will allow the company to enhance its natural honey and bee product range. It will also push the company’s development of new value-added apitherapy (a branch of alternative medicine based on honey bee products) supplements and functional bee products such as pollen, propolis and royal jelly.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime honey suppliers are following strategies that help them expand their market presence and improve sales potential. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the most popular strategies among established market players.

In January 2022, Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., a leading company in honey procurement and distribution announced the acquisition of Nature Nate’s Honey Co., which offers 100% unfiltered, raw, and pure honey for consumers.



Honey providers are also launching new organic products to meet changing consumer demands across the world.

In January 2022, Tayima Foods, an India-based company announced the launch of its new 100% raw and organic product called I’M HONEY. The product is available in unique flavors and possesses medicinal properties as well.



Key Companies Profiled

Royal-Bees EOOD

Valeo Foods

Adee Honey Farms LP

Uren Food Group

Miller Honey Farms Inc.

Paynes Bee Farm Ltd.

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

Hain Daniels Group

Wedderspoon Organic Inc.

Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Capilano Honey Ltd.

Pastili Limited



Key Segments Covered in Honey Industry Research

By Product : Clear Varietal Manuka Sourwood Buckwheat Rosemary Dandelion Eucalyptus Others

By Nature : Organic Honey Conventional Honey

By Packaging : Glass Jars Plastic Containers Bulk Packaging

By Industry : Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals

By Sales Channel : Business to Business Channels Business to Consumer Channels Modern Trade Convenience Stores Online Retailers Other Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europea APAC MEA



