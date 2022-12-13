Aglet, the World's Leading Interactive Sneaker Game, Announces New Brand Partnership With LINE Xenesis

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the world's leading interactive sneaker-driven, convergence-based game Aglet announced a new brand partnership with LINE Xenesis to implement LINE's blockchain IP into in-game sneakers, apparel and more. The partnership will also allow greater ease for LINE partners to integrate their IP into Aglet.

"Aglet has been wildly popular in Japan and across Asia, and today's announcement with LINE Xenesis will accelerate that growth," said Aglet co-founder Ryan Mullins. "We know our players are looking for a seamless experience across their online and offline worlds, and this new partnership is another step in our creation of the 'Convergence' for all."

"I am very happy about our collaboration with Onlife and Aglet, and look forward to combining their high-quality virtual fashion services with LINE's 93 million users in Japan," said LINE Xenesis CEO Inkyu Lim. "We see much potential for Web3 synergies between our companies, as well as the potential to expand our businesses to all sorts of exciting new partners."

To date, Aglet has been the brand partner of choice for footwear, including activations with not just LINE, but adidas Originals, Misfit, LOCI, and more. With more than four million active global downloads putting in at least eight minutes daily on an average of five opens a day, Aglet taps into passion online and offline — with more than 80,000 NFTs sold in an average two-minute sell-out time, as well as record-breaking sales of real-life sneakers.

LINE Group established LINE Blockchain Lab in April 2018, and has since pursued the development of apps that apply blockchain technology as well as research into P2P network-based distributed systems and encryption technology. It developed LINE Blockchain (LINE's proprietary blockchain) and used it as a base to issue the company's unique crypto asset LINK. LINE Xenesis recently concluded this agreement to utilize LINE Blockchain in the localization of Aglet for the Japanese market and collaborate with domestic Japanese partners, especially as it relates to digital collectibles.

About Aglet

Aglet is a sneaker-driven, convergence-based game that merges online and offline worlds into one seamless experience. Players walk around and explore the world while interacting with their favorite brands and designs, earning and creating in-game and physical sneakers, merchandise, and digital collectibles. Brands can engage users with physical and digital goods, custom versions, in-app purchases and digital collectibles. They can also create missions and challenges, driving users through spatial technology that enables and encourages offline activity and engagement in specific locations and events. With Aglet, players can explore their world and their creativity at the same time by walking around the physical world, as well as building a community of like-minded gamers, creators, and collectors. Learn more at aglet.app.

About LINE Xenesis

LINE Xenesis is LINE's crypto asset and blockchain-related business developer in Japan. With the aim of bringing blockchain service closer to users, LINE Xenesis operates the crypto asset trading service LINE BITMAX, the LINE BITMAX Wallet for managing digital assets issued from LINE Blockchain, including NFTs, and the comprehensive NFT marketplace LINE NFT, along with other blockchain services.

