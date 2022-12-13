Mobiquity to Launch New SaaS Suite of Products Focused on Publisher Compliance and Monetization

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, is excited to announce its new and innovative focus into the AdTech Publisher ecosystem with the upcoming launch of the Mobiquity Suite for Publishers.

With the increase in quantity and enforcement of Privacy Laws (GDPR, CCPA, Etc.) and the removal of advertising targeting identifiers by Apple and Google (IDFA, IP, Cookies); Publishers are facing both a loss of revenue, due to lack of high CPM targeted advertising and, increasing costs due to privacy compliance.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, said “We believe there is a major paradigm shift occurring and the market is ripe for it. The intelligence and the data residence must shift from demand-side solutions to publishers and publisher aggregators directly. Publishers must become owners of their first party data and manage the audiences in-house. Irrespective of whether a publisher chooses to work with us or not, it is prudent for them to find a solution that enables advertisers to do direct buys from them.”

Mobiquity Technologies introduces its latest SaaS solution to solve this new Publisher need -- The Mobiquity Suite for Publisher.



The Mobiquity Suite for Publisher provides the following:

An advanced Consent Management platform so Publishers can be assured that they are meeting all Privacy requirements with their data collections

A complete Audience Builder service to build detailed Targeted audiences from a Publishers 1st party data

A user-friendly Direct Purchase interface to increase revenue from direct advertiser sales

An Inventory Enhancer to maintain current revenue of high CPM targeting by enhancing Publisher supply with compliant audience metatags.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900