First Citizens Bank Named to Computerworld’s 2023 Best Places to Work in IT

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank has been named by Foundry's Computerworld as one of its 2023 Best Places to Work in IT.

“Appearing on this much-watched and oft-cited tech industry list is a great honor for First Citizens that reflects the outstanding work environment we enjoy here,” said Dede Ramoneda, chief information officer of First Citizens Bank. “In today’s world — where IT professionals can work for just about any company, from any location — our culture of stability, integrity and collaboration along with opportunities for rewarding engagement and professional growth make First Citizens a top choice.”

The Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT award recognizes top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation, as based on results from its annual survey.

“This honor is also a testament to the people who deliver exceptional service throughout First Citizens,” Ramoneda said. “Every day, our IT associates work to ‘make better happen’ and enrich the lives of our internal associates and external customers through technology.”

First Citizens offers:

Extensive training and development opportunities, including an internal technology conference.

Hybrid and remote work options.

Competitive salaries, benefits and advancement opportunities.

Associate appreciation and recognition events.

An emphasis on inclusion, equity and diversity.

A robust college internship program.

First Citizen employs more than 800 IT associates, who work in the bank’s Raleigh, N.C., headquarters market (part of the Research Triangle area) and in more than 30 other states.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens has a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 500 branches in 21 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

