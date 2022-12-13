Wise Accelerates Headcount as Customer Demand Fuels Continued Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wise, the global tech company building the best way to move money around the world, today announced renewed North America expansion plans for 2023. To meet the increasing demand for Wise's product and services among U.S.-based consumers and businesses, the company is announcing that it plans to hire more than 250 new U.S. employees in the year ahead.



In 2022, Wise grew its U.S.-based headcount by over 75% and will continue its hiring momentum into 2023 with plans to welcome over 250 new employees across its three U.S. offices (NYC, Tampa and Austin). The company’s global workforce is now 4,300 employees working across 18 offices worldwide, up 49% from 2021.

As Wise continues to expand its presence in the U.S. market, the opening of its Austin, Texas, office in January 2022 has allowed the company to build another full-stack operational hub, this time in North America. Wise intends to double its Austin-based headcount in 2023 to over 200 employees, scaling teams across engineering, product development, operations and sales. Wise will also hire an additional 90 team members in Tampa, its current U.S. operational hub.

“The significant growth of Wise in the U.S. is a testament to our product offering and the increasing demand by American consumers and businesses for fast, convenient and affordable cross-border payments solutions,” said Harsh Sinha, Chief Technology Officer at Wise. “We’ve spent the last decade building a sustainable, profitable business model and we look forward to welcoming new team members to help us build the best way for our US-based customers to move money around the world.”

Revenue Continued To Increase by Double Digits

Wise’s regional expansion comes as the company continues to build momentum and grow in North America. The company recently announced that its North America revenue grew 58% to £85.5M for the first six months of financial year 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Customer Growth Driving New Innovation

Over the past year, more consumers and businesses trusted Wise for fast, convenient and affordable cross-border payments, and today over 15 million people and businesses use Wise globally. The Wise offering also hit a significant milestone with 50% of all transfers arriving instantly – in less than 20 seconds.

With a continued investment and focus in building new products to make managing international finances easier, Wise launched several new offerings in 2022, including:

Auto Conversions , an easy way to automatically convert currency when your desired exchange rate is met

, an easy way to automatically convert currency when your desired exchange rate is met Simplifying how businesses can view their unpaid bills in QuickBooks and pay them directly from their Wise account

from their Wise account A faster way to connect the Wise Account to over 6,000 financial apps by integrating Plaid Core Exchange



