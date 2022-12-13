AI Dynamics Joins Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program

Enterprise AI platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Dynamics , a business founded on the belief that everyone should have access to and benefit from the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.



The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. “We see real potential in AI Dynamics and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space.”

AI Dynamics’ mission is ​​to create an operating system for AI that empowers anyone, at any skill level, to create AI solutions. The company’s core product, the NeoPulse AI Platform, does just that by enabling organizations to manage their entire AI workflow and infrastructure from one place. Since launching in 2015, AI Dynamics has closed more than $8.9 million in funding, received accolades from industry-leading analyst firms and media like Gartner, Clutch and CIO Review, and partnered with enterprises like Soracom, MBC BioLabs and Pettigrew Medical.

“Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to making AI accessible and beneficial to enterprises in all industries,” said Rajeev Dutt, CEO at AI Dynamics. “Our current focus is heavily on healthcare, biotechnology and medical coding, as well as the industrial and manufacturing industries, and we look forward to expanding as our business grows.”

About AI Dynamics

AI Dynamics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse® Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural networks and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit aidynamics.com.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .