Commonwealth Strategic Partners Co-Founders George McElwee and Keith Pemrick Named Among The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for the Second Year in a Row

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commonwealth Strategic Partners (CSP), a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying, announced today that its co-founders and managing partners George McElwee and Keith Pemrick have been named among The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2022.



Each year, The Hill recognizes those government affairs professionals who provide exceptional advocacy services to their clients. This is the second year in a row that McElwee and Pemrick have received recognition as Top Lobbyists. They are named alongside professionals from Google, Southwest Airlines, Bank of America, Boeing, and other major industry and association leaders. Additionally, Aaron Grau, Executive Director for CSP client Invest in the USA (IIUSA) was named to the list in the Grassroots category. Linda Bauer Darr, President and CEO, and Steve Hall, Senior Vice President for Advocacy for CSP client American Council of Engineering Companies were named in the Associations category.

“We are honored to receive recognition as Top Lobbyists once again,” said CSP co-founder and Managing Partner Keith Pemrick. “Our success is fueled by the close relationships and frequent contact we maintain with our clients. Those connections enable us to drill down with them on their key issues, respond to rapidly changing circumstances, and succeed time and time again.”

“Keith and I are proud of the hard work it took to achieve this milestone, but it’s important to note that it isn’t ours alone,” said CSP co-founder and Managing Partner George McElwee. “Behind us is a team just as dedicated to the success of our clients as we are, who execute day-in and day-out on their behalf. As we head into a new Congress next year, that team will continue to be the driving force between our clients’ success and ours.”

In addition to McElwee and Pemrick’s recognition in 2021 and 2022, CSP was recognized as a Bloomberg Government Top-Performing Lobbying Firm in 2021.

Founded in 2015 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments. Visit the firm’s website here.

