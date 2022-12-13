Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Research Breakthroughs Presented at Global Hematology Gathering

Fort Myers, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research conducted at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) that is contributing to global advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of blood diseases was presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana on Dec. 10 – 13, 2022. Scientific abstracts submitted by FCS medical oncologists and clinicians were selected through an extensive peer review process from among more than 5,000 submissions worldwide.

“The abstracts being presented with FCS participation represent important, novel research and are considered among the best in the field of hematology,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD.

FCS Physician Director of Clinical Research Gustavo A. Fonseca, MD, FACP, said, “We are proud to join with our colleagues at this premier event to share medical discoveries on new therapies and technologies that are continuing to provide new hope for patients.”

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish Patel, MD, is a co-author for seven oral and/or poster presentations reviewing research on the following topics:

Efficacy of Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-Covalent (Reversible) BTK Inhibitor in Relapsed / Refractory Waldenström Macroglobulinemia: Results from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study AND

Magrolimab, Rituximab and Acalabrutinib for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Results from the Phase 1 PRISM Trial

A First-in-Human Trial of NX-2127, a Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase-Targeted Protein Degrader, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and B-Cell Malignancies

Efficacy of Pirtobrutinib in Covalent BTK-Inhibitor Pre-Treated Relapsed / Refractory CLL/SLL: Additional Patients and Extended Follow-up from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

Safety and Tolerability of Pirtobrutinib Monotherapy in Patients with B-Cell Malignancies Who Were Previously Intolerant to a Covalent BTK Inhibitor: Results from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

The Menin Inhibitor SNDX-5613 (revumenib) Leads to Durable Responses in Patients with KMT2A-Rearranged or NPM1 Mutant AML: Updated Results of a Phase 1 Study

Efficacy of Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-Covalent (Reversible) BTK Inhibitor in Richter Transformation: Results from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

Also presenting abstracts in oral and/or poster sessions are:

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist Viralkumar K. Bhanderi, MD - Efficacy and Safety of Oral Ixazomib, Intravenous Daratumumab, and IV/Oral Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and 1–3 Prior Therapies: Results of the Final Analysis of a Phase 2 Study

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist and FCS Physician Director of Clinical Research Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP - Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated with Polatuzumab Vedotin, Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin and Prednisone versus Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine and Prednisone in the Phase III POLARIX Study

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist Shachar Peles, MD - Outcomes of Thromboembolism in COVID-19 Cancer Patients Vs Non-Cancer Patients

FCS pharmacist Nicole Ianniello, PharmD - The Role of Prophylactic Chemotherapy for the Prevention of Central Nervous System Relapse in Patients with Large B Cell Lymphoma: A Meta-Analysis

With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, ASH is the world’s largest professional society serving clinicians and scientists who are working to conquer blood diseases.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

