EnviroKlenz Launches Clean and Sustainable Laundry Detergent Powder

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz , a leader in indoor air quality and non-toxic home products and subsidiary of Timilon Corporation , today announces the launch of a new laundry product, EnviroKlenz Laundry Detergent Powder . The non-toxic detergent combines EnviroKlenz’s mineral-based odor-fighting technology with natural stain-fighting ingredients to deliver the deepest clean without the use of harsh chemicals, fragrances or brighteners.

“Our mission has always been to create effective products that are safe enough for people, pets and the environment, yet powerful enough to tackle everyday odors, dirt and grime,” said Timilon Corporation Chairman and CEO, Bill Sanford. “Unlike other detergents that utilize overpowering fragrances or toxic chemicals to deliver a partial clean, we created a safe solution that effectively eliminates the toughest odors, stains and sweat for good.”

Good for up to 20 loads, the Laundry Detergent Powder utilizes its patented earth mineral technology to neutralize and remove a wide range of specific odors at their source, including sweat, mildew, smoke, perfume, pet, and body odors from all washable fabrics, including cotton, spandex, wool and more. Its technology, combined with natural stain removers, allows for a thorough clean with one cost-effective product, reducing the need for multiple products within a typical laundry routine.

While other laundry detergents use artificial brighteners and masking agents, the EnviroKlenz Laundry Detergent Powder is hypoallergenic, unscented, non-bleaching and non-dying— perfect for sensitive skin, babies, and pets. Gentle on your wash routine, this detergent is compatible with all high-efficiency and front-loading laundry machines, septic-safe, and works well with any wash temperature for the best clean.

In line with the company’s mission to boost sustainable products, the Laundry Detergent Powder utilizes sustainable design from conception to disposal, with packaging made from previously recycled content. Its mindful packaging reduces the need for heavy, bulky and hard to recycle plastics.

The Laundry Detergent Powder ($27.99) is currently available for purchase on the EnviroKlenz website and Amazon . For more information about EnviroKlenz’s earth mineral technology, visit EnviroKlenz.com .

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com .

