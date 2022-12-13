The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB “EPSO-G” Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion on 12th of December 2022 regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB GET Baltic (hereinafter - GET Baltic) regarding reimbursement of GET Baltic incurred expenses (hereinafter - Transaction) and approved the essential terms of the Transaction.

In the opinion of the audit committee, the Transaction is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which are not a counterparty of the Transaction.

On the 13th of December 2022 The Board of Company approved the conclusion of the Transaction.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Laura Šebekienė

Komunikacijos vadovė

tel. +370 699 61246

el. paštas: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt