Global Atrial Fibrillation Market to Take Leap to Reach US$ 6,839.8 Million By 2031 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, and it affects more than 60 million people worldwide. Moreover, the prevalence is significantly high in the US population, which affects over 5% of the Americans. The condition is often undiagnosed because it can be asymptomatic, but it can lead to stroke and other serious health problems such as heart failure, and other heart-related problems if not taken care of in time.

Astute Analytica's analysis of the global atrial fibrillation market shows that there are three drug classes used to treat atrial fibrillation: antiarrhythmics, anticoagulants and beta-blockers. The most commonly prescribed antiarrhythmic is Flecainide, while Warfarin is the most widely used anticoagulant. Beta-blockers are also used to treat atrial fibrillation, but their use has declined in recent years due to concerns about their efficacy. Kantar's report found that the total cost of treating atrial fibrillation in the UK has risen by £100 million in the last five years. This is largely due to the increasing number of people being diagnosed with the condition.

Our analysts provide an insightful commentary on the global atrial fibrillation market, discussing the challenges faced by treatment and diagnostic companies, as well as the potential opportunities for growth. The atrial fibrillation treatment and diagnosis industry is a rapidly growing market, with new technologies and treatments emerging every year. However, there are still many challenges faced by companies operating in this space. Astute Analytica's analyst team provides an overview of the current state of the industry, discussing the main challenges faced by companies and highlighting some potential opportunities for growth.

Rising Diagnosis and Treatment Cost Could Pose a Challenge to Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Growth

The cost of diagnosing atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common type of irregular heartbeat, is rising rapidly in the across the globe. For instance, the average cost of an electrocardiogram, the most common test used to diagnose atrial fibrillation, rose from $28 in 2005 to $59 in 2021. The cost of a Holter monitor, another common diagnostic test, also rose during that time period, from $267 to $406. As the cost of diagnosing atrial fibrillation has grown, so has spending on treatment. The annual cost of treating atrial fibrillation was estimated to be $2.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to 4.2 billion by 2030.

The study on the atrial fibrillation market found that the number of people diagnosed with AF rose by 36% between 2013 and 2021. The vast majority of those diagnosed (85%) were over age 65. The increase in spending on AF diagnosis is likely due to a combination of factors, including an aging population and improved detection methods. With more people living longer and healthier lives, the number of people diagnosed with AF is likely to continue to rise.

Top 10 Players Hold Less Than 65% Share of Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

The atrial fibrillation market is competitive, with market share held by a number of large and small companies. The industry is highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for less than 65% of the total market. The Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.71% from 2023 to 2031, driven by an aging population, the prevalence of Afib risk factors, and improved diagnosis and treatment rates.

The leading companies in the Atrial Fibrillation Market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Medtronic plc, AtriCure Inc., Biosense Webster Inc. (J & J), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation, CardioFocus Inc. and Sorin Group Deutschland GmbH. These companies have a strong presence in the market and are expected to maintain their positions over the forecast period.

In its latest report, Astute Analytica has given Boston Scientific Corporation a "positive" rating in the atrial fibrillation market. The report notes that the company has a "clear product strategy" and is "well-positioned to compete" in the market. The report goes on to say that Boston Scientific's "key strength" is its "innovative product portfolio." The company's products include the WATCHMAN device, which is used to treat atrial fibrillation, and the recently approved SYNERGY stent. We also noted that Boston Scientific has a "strong clinical evidence base" for its products. The company has conducted several large clinical trials, including the pivotal SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial, which demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the WATCHMAN device. Overall, it is believed that Boston Scientific is a "strong competitor" in the atrial fibrillation market and is well-positioned to compete against other leading players such as Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Becoming Increasingly Popular in Atrial Fibrillation Market

Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular for treating atrial fibrillation. These procedures involve making small incisions in the chest or abdomen and using catheters to reach the heart. This approach is less invasive than open-heart surgery and often has a shorter recovery time. There are several minimally invasive procedures that can be used to treat atrial fibrillation. These include: catheter ablation, pulmonary vein ablation, and atrial septal occlude.

Minimally invasive procedures are often effective in treating atrial fibrillation. However, they may not be suitable for everyone.

There are many reasons why minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular in Atrial Fibrillation Market:

First, minimally invasive procedures have been shown to be effective in treating atrial fibrillation.

Second, minimally invasive procedures are less likely to cause complications than traditional open-heart surgery.

Third, minimally invasive procedures are less expensive than traditional open-heart surgery.

Finally, minimally invasive procedures allow patients to recover more quickly than traditional open-heart surgery.

Minimally invasive procedures have been shown to be just as effective as traditional open-heart surgery in treating atrial fibrillation. In one study, patients who underwent a minimally invasive procedure called Pulmonary Vein Isolation (PVI) had a lower rate of recurrence of atrial fibrillation than those who underwent traditional open-heart surgery. In another study of the atrial fibrillation market, patients who underwent a minimally invasive procedure called the Maze Procedure had a lower rate of recurrence of atrial fibrillation than those who underwent traditional open-heart surgery. Minimally invasive procedures are also less likely to cause complications than traditional open-heart surgery.



Top Players in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

AtriCure Inc.

Biosense Webster Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation

CardioFocus Inc.

Endoscopic Technologies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sanofi-Aventis

Siemens AG

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Other Prominent Players

