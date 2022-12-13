Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



With a revenue share of over 60% in 2020, the reagents category led in-vitro diagnostics for infectious illnesses. Mobidiag Ltd. collaborated with Pro Med Diagnostics. As more diagnostic centres implement in vitro diagnostic systems with analyzer software, the market for in-vitro diagnostics for infectious disorders is anticipated to grow. For the distribution of Novodiag and Amplidiag solutions in the ME&A region.

The United States will hold the largest share of the market throughout the Analysis Period

From 2022 to 2032, the Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States. The United States controls slightly less than 50% of the global in-vitro diagnostics market, with POC diagnostics anticipated to represent 12% of the country's total Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market. A prominent trend in the United States is the decentralization of the pathology market or the shift of some types of testing away from larger reference labs and toward POC.

The infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by North America. The National Institutes of Health invested US$ 248.7 Mn in its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics effort to speed up the manufacture of diagnostic tests. Due to the launch of new, innovative products, the market for in-vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases is getting increasingly competitive, which makes the dynamics of the sector and the product selection process particularly challenging.

Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competition Insights

Market participants are tying with sister companies to combine new innovative products. The key companies operating in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Grifols S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc, Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Genetic Signatures Ltd., OraSure Technologies, Trinity Biotech Plc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Seegene, Inc., Co-Diagnostics, ELITechGroup, Epitope Diagnostics, Trivitron Healthcare, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., InBios International, Vela Diagnostics, and Uniogen Oy.

Some of the recent developments by key providers of the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market are as follows:

In February 2019, Abbott was awarded CE Mark for DETERMINE HBSAG 2 test for the detection and diagnosis of Hepatitis B surface antigen.

In March 2021, a merger agreement between GenMark diagnostics Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. With just one patient sample, Roche will now have larger access to GenMark's cutting-edge technology for testing for a variety of infections.

In March 2021, in nations that recognize the CE mark, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched the Cobas pure integrated solution. Three technologies are combined on a single platform in this new compact analyzer, which makes operations in small to medium-sized labs easier.





Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Services), By Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, and Other Technologies), By Application (MRSA, Streptococcus, Clostridium Difficile, Respiratory Virus, TB and Drug-resistant TB, Gonorrhea, HPV, HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, COVID-19, and Other Applications), By End-use (Point of care, Central Laboratories, and Other End-uses), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

