Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Warrior Spiced Enters the U.S.

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is pleased to announce to shareholders and the public that Warrior Spiced Tequila has entered the U.S. market.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. received the initial shipment of Warrior Spiced Tequila on Friday December 9, 2022 from Jalisco Mexico.

Starting the last week of December 2022, Warrior Spiced Tequila will be launching the product through targeted locations in Southern California. Warrior Spiced Tequila is developing an aggressive “On Premise” marketing campaign just in time for the New Year’s celebration. This campaign will include ‘Brand Ambassadors” at the various licensed drinking establishments to promote the brand. The brand Ambassadors will also assist in developing specialty cocktails with the bartenders to create excitement and awareness for the brand. Warrior Spiced Tequila will be utilizing this unique time and opportunity to develop a marketing strategy that can be utilized in all licensed establishments and eventually retail locations Nationally. Suntex Enterprises will be establishing sales and revenue expectations for 2023 and beyond shortly after the introduction of Warrior Spiced Tequila.

Warrior Spiced Tequila will begin a full product roll out in January 2023 with the assistance of distribution partners. The roll out will begin in Southern California and expand first Regionally and later Nationally. Once distribution is established regionally, Warrior Spiced Tequila will be developing and launching “Ready-to-Drink” and “Pre-Mixed” versions of Warrior Spiced Tequila cocktails, such as “Warrior Hot and Spicey Margarita”, in 12oz. aluminum cans for the retail market.

As reported in an earlier press release, on August 8th, 2022 Suntex Enterprises, Inc. acquired controlling interest in Warrior Spiced Tequila. Warrior Spiced Tequila is a Jalapeno and Cinnamon flavored Tequila produced in Jalisco Mexico. The State of Jalisco Mexico, located in Western Mexico, is the traditional home of Tequila. The producer of Warrior Spiced Tequila as well as other brands has been producing agave-based tequila for over 100 years. Their continued production of Warrior Spiced Tequila will allow the transition and importation to the United States to be seamless.

According to the Distilled Council of The United States, tequila sales reached $5.2 billion in the United Sates in 2021. Tequila was the second fastest growing spirits category, trailing only pre-mixed cocktails. The evolution of the tequila market will continue to expand throughout 2023 and beyond. Suntex Enterprises expects Warrior Spiced Tequila to become the leader in the “Flavored Tequila” market much like other companies have done with Whiskey and Vodka.

Warrior Spiced Tequila is a pure agave tequila infused with cinnamon and containing a jalapeño pepper in each bottle. This exciting flavor combination produces a spicy and fiery flavor with the kick of tequila. The red-hot flavor profile is perfect on its own or combined in a “Spicy Margarita”. It is the intention of Suntex Enterprises to hear the battle cry “Are you Warrior enough?” from Coast to Coast. Warrior Spiced Tequila is not a traditional tequila and is not marketed to the traditional market. It is marketed to the more adventurous warriors among us.

Warrior Spiced Tequila is offered in a 750ml glass bottle with a colorful label emphasizing the Warrior spirit the tequila embodies. Other sizes and packages will be introduced as the product matures. The tequila is 40% alcohol making the brand 80 proof. Suntex Enterprises is targeting a retail price of $24.99 to $29.99 per unit allowing the brand to compete profitably without alienating a younger more dynamic market.

The introduction of Warrior Spiced Tequila will allow Warrior Spiced to offer other flavor combinations at a later date to expand the brand.

Suntex Enterprises in very excited about the growth in the Life-Style space. The Company will be aggressively researching other entities that will expand the Company’s reach, revenues and profits.

Warrior Spiced Tequila will be embarking on an aggressive Social Media campaign complete with merchandise sales to support the brand. Future exploits will be announced on www.drinkwarriortequila.com as well as Suntex’s Twitter page @Suntex110.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company’s Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

Twitter: @Suntex110

Twitter: @BuddingCA

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

www.drinkwarriortequila.com

www.suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411 (Suntex)

Attachment