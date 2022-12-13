CSX Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America for the 12th consecutive year, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership.



“CSX is proud to once again be named to the DJSI and to be recognized for our ESG performance. As a growing number of our customers focus on reducing their carbon footprint, CSX is committed to helping them achieve their goals through the environmental advantages of rail,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “Moving freight by rail is three to four times more fuel-efficient than trucking, which enables our customers to achieve their sustainability goals by leveraging CSX’s rail-based supply chain solutions.”

Rebalanced annually, the DJSI is composed of companies that achieve high scores on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

For 2022, CSX continued to be a leader among transportation companies that participate in the CSA reporting and evaluation process and was one of five transportation companies included in the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index.

For additional details on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, click here. To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at csx.com/esg.

