Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces 2023 production forecast

English Swedish

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that its total production forecast for 2023 is 630-670 kg of gold. Ore to be fed to the Tardan CIL plant will come from Tardan’s ore zones and tailings of the Heap Leach. Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 390 - 420 thousand tonnes.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.50 CET on December 13th, 2022.

Attachment