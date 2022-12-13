New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373044/?utm_source=GNW

Regional information in this study can help with future investment and growth strategies, and revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas will help stay ahead of the competition.



The study covers revenue and unit shipments for natural gas and diesel generators.



Market metrics are provided for Africa, ANZ and Pacific, ASEAN, China, East Asia, Europe, India, and South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Russia and CIS, and key countries by region. The study monitors several end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil & gas, office building, public and infrastructure, utilities, other commercial, other industrial, and telecom generators.



In addition, revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby.



The study covers the global genset market through 4 metrics of revenue generation and unit shipment, fuel, key end-user segment, and additional analysis by application.

