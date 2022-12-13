Share purchases by Yara management

Oslo, 13 December 2022: On behalf of members of Yara’s Group Executive Board, Yara has today purchased a total of 9,909 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 433.078 per share.



The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program.

In order to support alignment between members of the Group Executive Board and the shareholder interests, it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board that participate in the SBR program, every year as a minimum - in addition to the shares received as part of the SBR - invest in Yara shares an amount equaling the lowest amount received as net, after tax STIP (Short Term Incentive Program) payout for the preceding year or the net amount received as SBR for the relevant year. Such investments should be made until the shareholding amounts to two times the gross remuneration package, including pension. Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel is further described in the Yara 2022 Integrated Report on page 93-96.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 2,309 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 1,201 shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 866 shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 804 shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,006 shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,078 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 952 shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,039 shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 654 shares.



Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.





