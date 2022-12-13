Nusano Announces Appointment of Chris Lowe as Chief Executive Officer

VALENCIA, Calif. and WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced Chris Lowe as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. As Nusano progresses toward commercialization, Lowe brings more than 30 years of business and financial leadership, including executive level leadership roles at pharmaceutical and medical device companies.



“In the fight against cancer, the clinical development of therapeutics and their availability are being dangerously limited by radioisotope supply shortages. Nusano intends to change that dynamic,” said Lowe. “We believe our foundational technology will shift the paradigm for patients, payors and clinicians, and help usher in an exciting new era in radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostics.”

Lowe has extensive experience in health care operations and finance, including clinical trials, pricing and reimbursement, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financings, and initial public offerings. As CEO, Lowe will be responsible for the strategic direction and operations of the company, including the construction of its state-of-the-art production facility in West Valley City, Utah.

“Chris is exactly the right leader for Nusano,” said Dr. Howard Lewin, Nusano’s chief operating officer and company co-founder. “He’s grown and developed companies and knows what it takes to advance medical technology from the drawing board to production for the benefit of patients.”

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s production platform combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented particle acceleration technology. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a platform that’s smaller, safer, and more efficient than existing methods, capable of the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes needed for advanced pharmaceuticals, treatments and procedures. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

