RCI Banque: RCI Banque discloses updated binding MREL (1) requirement

13/12/2022

RCI Banque discloses updated binding MREL (1) requirement

RCI Banque has received the notification from the French Prudential and Resolution Supervision Authority (ACPR) implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) on the update of its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL(1)).

MREL requirement defined on an individual basis for both RCI Banque S.A and its French subsidiary DIAC S.A. meets the Group expectations.

RCI Banque S.A. MREL requirement has been set at 10.01% of total risk exposure amount (TREA(2)) and 3.00% of leverage ratio exposure (LRE(3)). This compares with previous MREL requirements set respectively at 10.00% and 3.00%.

As of today, RCI Banque S.A. already complies with this MREL requirement. Future requirements will be subject to ongoing review.

(1) MREL: Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities. The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) requires European banks to maintain a minimum amount of Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities that could absorb losses and allow them to restore their capital position, allowing banks to continuously perform their critical economic functions during and after a crisis. MREL represents one of the key tools in enhancing banks’ resolvability. The purpose of this buffer of own funds and eligible liabilities is to avoid banking authorities having to resort to public funds. The MREL is set by the Single Resolution Board (SRB) on a per institution basis. The MREL requirement for RCI Banque is defined at an individual level.

(2) “TREA” means “total risk exposure amount” calculated in accordance with Article 92(3) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

(3) “LRE” means “leverage ratio exposure” calculated in accordance with Articles 429 and 429a of Regulation (EU) 575/20137





